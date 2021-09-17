'I believe that vaccination is a personal choice'
Sudbury's PPC candidate says Canadians are losing their freedoms
Freedom of expression is a very important topic to talk about because it is the core of a democratic society. Without it, there’s nothing to say or discuss, our leaders think and speak for us.
The government and elected officials are getting too intrusive in our lives. If we let this happen, it sets a precedent for them to get even more intrusive in the future.
Today, our rights and freedoms are at risk. The pandemic has made me realize this even more. Mandated vaccines and imposing vaccine passports are nothing more than tyranny under the umbrella of health.
As a PPC candidate, I’m accused of being an anti-vaxxer; this is not the case. I believe that vaccination is a personal choice, and no one should be coerced into getting it.
It scares me to think that authorities can force me to do something to my body against my will. What will be next? Is this a preamble to forced medical procedures?
Hardworking people have lost jobs and continue to lose their jobs if they don’t abide by these draconian measures. Small businesses such as restaurants are at the mercy of the government once again during this pandemic; non-vaccinated patrons will not be allowed in their establishments.
We cannot let this happen.
The chief public health officer of Canada has been giving us, time and time again, contradictory information and ridiculous advice since before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
How can we trust her now?
We cannot allow ourselves to be complacent. The government has managed to take over our lives, especially during this pandemic, and has succeeded by sowing fear in individuals.
We are supposed to have freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, yet many who try to express this freedom today are treated like racists, bigots, deniers, conspiracy theorists or far-right activists.
As soon as people try to express an opinion or question views, they are silenced and sometimes treated like criminals. Are Canadians now only allowed one opinion, that of our leaders?
We should be able to listen to people with different views. That’s what makes us flourish as a nation. Discussion, interaction, asking questions is how we advanced in the medical and scientific field in the past.
But during this pandemic, instead of hearing experts from different fields, medical doctors who disapproved of lockdowns for scientific reasons were silenced. Some were even threatened with disciplinary action by the College of Physicians and Surgeons.
What is even more alarming is that now some faculty and administrators on university campuses are indoctrinating our youth by censoring free discussions, free exchange of ideas and free debates.
Professors who advocate for freedom of speech and against censorship have lost their jobs and some emeritus professors have lost their titles as well.
Our main communication platform, social media, now has the authority to censor individuals for not sharing the same views as the founders.
In the last few years fear tactics have been used to make us conform to what the authorities want us to believe. Let’s take climate change as an example. Qualified scientists with extensive knowledge on climate, who don’t deny climate change. have been silenced for challenging “climate alarmism.”
Some risk losing their research funding if they don’t adhere to the narrative that has been spun for them.
We are creating fear and anxiety in children about climate change which can have devastating consequences for them.
We are losing our freedoms and consequently have become a country that encourages segregation and hatred, pitting doctors against doctors, nurses against nurses, scientists against scientists, neighbours against neighbours, friends against friends and, sadly, family against family.
What have we become? Are we nothing more than robots who regurgitate the views that our leaders feed us?
These are sad times for Canadians.
As the philosopher Bertrand Russell once said: “The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves but wiser people so full of doubts.”
Colette Methe is running for the People’s Party of Canada in Sudbury.