Freedom of expression is a very important topic to talk about because it is the core of a democratic society. Without it, there’s nothing to say or discuss, our leaders think and speak for us.

The government and elected officials are getting too intrusive in our lives. If we let this happen, it sets a precedent for them to get even more intrusive in the future.

Today, our rights and freedoms are at risk. The pandemic has made me realize this even more. Mandated vaccines and imposing vaccine passports are nothing more than tyranny under the umbrella of health.

As a PPC candidate, I’m accused of being an anti-vaxxer; this is not the case. I believe that vaccination is a personal choice, and no one should be coerced into getting it.

It scares me to think that authorities can force me to do something to my body against my will. What will be next? Is this a preamble to forced medical procedures?

Hardworking people have lost jobs and continue to lose their jobs if they don’t abide by these draconian measures. Small businesses such as restaurants are at the mercy of the government once again during this pandemic; non-vaccinated patrons will not be allowed in their establishments.

We cannot let this happen.

The chief public health officer of Canada has been giving us, time and time again, contradictory information and ridiculous advice since before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

How can we trust her now?

We cannot allow ourselves to be complacent. The government has managed to take over our lives, especially during this pandemic, and has succeeded by sowing fear in individuals.

We are supposed to have freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, yet many who try to express this freedom today are treated like racists, bigots, deniers, conspiracy theorists or far-right activists.