Farquhar: Disrupting our hospitals beyond the pale
Protesters scream and yell at those trying to save lives
Do you wake up one morning and decide it’s OK to stand outside a hospital yelling at nurses and doctors? Do you then decide it’s OK to impede patients and family members from going in and out?
You do this just because you don’t want to wear a mask or get the COVID-19 vaccine. You scream and yell at the very people who are hard to save lives – not only those who may have COVID but also who may have cancer and are waiting for life-saving surgery.
You are yelling at people who might be going to the hospital to say their final goodbyes to a loved one or are frantically trying to get information on a family member who might have had an accident.
And you think this is OK because you believe you have the right to protest and the right to not have the vaccine?
Protesting peacefully is a right and refusing the vaccine is also a right. But as Andre Picard from the Globe and Mail says, “refusing vaccination is a right. But working in a long-term care facility, attending a concert and having a meal at Boston Pizza are not rights. They are privileges for which vaccination should be a prerequisite.”
It has fascinated me that people, throughout this pandemic, believe it is a right to enter a store without a mask even though it is clearly stated they cannot. They don’t get that entering a privately owned establishment is a privilege, not a right. These two things seem to get confused a lot by people.
A column in the Winnipeg Free Press written by Peter Denton lays it out: “Driving is a privilege, not a right. Those granted the privilege have met certain conditions and agree to abide by certain rules. Every time you renew your license you have to disclose whether you have medical conditions that could affect your ability to drive. Your privacy is trumped by society’s right to know because you could be a hazard to others. My right to health and safety is worth more than your privilege to drive badly. If the public good requires it, your privacy rights are overridden.”
The bottom line: you have the right to refuse the vaccine but if you do, you also lose the privilege to enter certain venues and businesses.
The hospital protests are, for the most part, being organized by Canadian Frontline Nurses, but do not assume a lot of nurses support them. The Canadian Nurses Association has condemned this group, saying it doesn’t represent the values of nursing. In a letter, the association says, “the reckless views of a handful of discredited people who identify as nurses have aligned in some cases with angry crowds who are putting public health and safety at risk. They have drawn in anti-science, anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-public health followers whose beliefs align with theirs.
“For some reason, they would have us believe that millions of the best-educated health scientists, public health experts, physicians and nurses globally have all missed something they have not. This group claims to represent Canada’s nurses while also spreading misinformation about a global pandemic. They represent everything we don’t.”
And while protesting peacefully is a right, impeding peoples’ entry to a health facility or deciding it’s OK to throw gravel at the prime minister is not. Whatever happened to if you don’t like someone’s politics, just don’t vote for them?
Or if you don’t want to get a vaccine, don’t get it but accept that there will be consequences?
If a business decides they are not going to follow public health guidelines and ask customers to wear a mask, then I will decide to not enter that business because I am concerned for my health.
It’s a matter of being responsible for others, as well as yourself, and accepting the consequences of your actions. It’s not rocket science.
Ruth Farquhar is a freelance writer based on Manitoulin Island.