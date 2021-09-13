Do you wake up one morning and decide it’s OK to stand outside a hospital yelling at nurses and doctors? Do you then decide it’s OK to impede patients and family members from going in and out?

You do this just because you don’t want to wear a mask or get the COVID-19 vaccine. You scream and yell at the very people who are hard to save lives – not only those who may have COVID but also who may have cancer and are waiting for life-saving surgery.

Farquhar: Disrupting our hospitals beyond the pale

You are yelling at people who might be going to the hospital to say their final goodbyes to a loved one or are frantically trying to get information on a family member who might have had an accident.

And you think this is OK because you believe you have the right to protest and the right to not have the vaccine?

Protesting peacefully is a right and refusing the vaccine is also a right. But as Andre Picard from the Globe and Mail says, “refusing vaccination is a right. But working in a long-term care facility, attending a concert and having a meal at Boston Pizza are not rights. They are privileges for which vaccination should be a prerequisite.”

It has fascinated me that people, throughout this pandemic, believe it is a right to enter a store without a mask even though it is clearly stated they cannot. They don’t get that entering a privately owned establishment is a privilege, not a right. These two things seem to get confused a lot by people.

A column in the Winnipeg Free Press written by Peter Denton lays it out: “Driving is a privilege, not a right. Those granted the privilege have met certain conditions and agree to abide by certain rules. Every time you renew your license you have to disclose whether you have medical conditions that could affect your ability to drive. Your privacy is trumped by society’s right to know because you could be a hazard to others. My right to health and safety is worth more than your privilege to drive badly. If the public good requires it, your privacy rights are overridden.”