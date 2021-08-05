Column: Those who oppose the KED, oppose Sudbury's progress

Article content

I have lived in Sudbury my entire life, except for one year that I travelled across Ontario. During that time, I lived in small cities and big cities for about two months at a time.

Want to know which cities were my favourite and the nicest to live in? The ones with casinos and great event centres. Why do you ask? Well, that’s a simple answer: tourism and revenue.

Since 2013, there has been a debate in Sudbury over the Kingsway Entertainment District. Let us be real for a minute, though: it’s been more of a witch hunt by a small group of people who are against the project and some online trolls who don’t even live in Sudbury. The majority of people I have spoken to are for the project.

Now, I want to take a minute to travel back in time to some of the blunders Sudbury has made by these backward thinkers afraid of change:

In the early turn of the millennium, Toyota was looking to build a new plant in Ontario and wanted to put it in Sudbury because this is where they buy its metal, so it made sense to cut costs. This would have had several positive impacts, less of an environmental impact by not having to haul metal, jobs to build the plant and jobs to run the plants. Hundreds of jobs; currently, the plant in Cambridge, has more than 500 people on the payroll. Now, why did this not happen? Well, Sudbury is a mining town. Any other major factory would take away from our mines and heritage.

In 2005, the Inco-Falconbridge merger was blocked. Instead of allowing two small mining companies to merge and become one big local company, people stopped it in fear of what would happen without competition. The result? Inco was sold to an international giant (Vale) that doesn’t care one bit about our local heritage and has cut down the workforce to a quarter of what it once was, while still trying to rob their employees of benefits today.