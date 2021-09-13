





Article content To my fellow Sudburians and patients of northeastern Ontario:

Article content My name is Dr. Rob Lepage. I’m an Emergency Physician and the Medical Director of the Emergency Department (ED) at Health Science North (HSN). I’m writing this letter to update you on what I’m seeing locally in our ED; to let you know that, no matter what, we continue to be here for your emergency medical needs. Also, I am asking everyone to please be respectful and kind to the staff and physicians in our ED. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Column: Sudbury's Emergency Department doing extraordinary work in extraordinary times Back to video The 18 months have been challenging, to say the least, for everyone. COVID-19 has impacted every single facet of our lives. Although Sudbury has fortunately not seen the huge volumes of sick COVID-19 patients that some North American cities have seen, our ED and HSN have still cared for many patients with COVID-19, and the pandemic has certainly impacted our operations. Staff and physicians in our ED have been on the front line of the pandemic since March 2020 and now we are dealing with what I call the “collateral damage” of the pandemic. When I say “collateral damage,” I am referring to all of the ways that COVID-19 has impacted people’s physical, mental and emotional well-being, even if they did not contract COVID-19. As a result, the ED has seen an increase in patient visits, especially over the last several months. Many factors are contributing to the increase in ED visits. Many frail and elderly patients have not been able to get their usual care in the community. Family and friends may not have been able to see elderly people due to COVID-19 restrictions, so many of these seniors are deteriorating at home. By the time they arrive at our ED, they are often very sick.

Article content Patients with multiple medical issues are also decompensating. All medical professionals have discovered during the pandemic that providing care virtually has its limitations and at times is not an adequate substitute for in-person, face-to-face visits. Over the last year and a half, patients have had their procedures and screening for various diseases delayed. Since the lifting of the lockdown, we are seeing more patients suffering from traumatic injuries. The pandemic has also had a huge impact on people’s mental health and they are also presenting to the ED in increasing numbers. Finally, the opioid crisis has only increased throughout the pandemic. Sudbury has the highest per capita opioid-related death rate in Ontario. Not surprisingly, we also have the highest rate of ED visits related to opioids. It is a well-known fact that HSN was built too small. Consequently, HSN faced chronic overcrowding issues, well before COVID-19 hit. When inpatient floors at HSN are full, patients admitted through the ED are housed in the ED for hours, sometimes days, waiting for a bed upstairs. Some days, the ED starts with 20-30 inpatients admitted in the ED, waiting for a bed. This is not good for patients and impacts the flow of patients through the ED. Staff, nurses, physicians and management in the ED are doing their very best to help our patients and decrease wait times, but as you can see from the challenges described above, it is not easy.

Article content However, we will never turn anyone away from seeking care in the ED; but people must realize that the ED is not a fast-food restaurant, where it is first come, first served. Everyone is triaged and seen based on how sick or injured they are. At the beginning of the pandemic, we saw patients who presented very late in the course of their illness, which often led to poor outcomes, from heart attacks, strokes, etc. These patients were concerned about getting COVID-19 from coming to the ED. I want to reassure everyone that the ED is a safe place and, if you have an emergency, we are here to help you. While most patients, family members and friends who attend the ED are very respectful and thankful for the care provided by staff and physicians, almost every shift our staff, nurses or physicians have experienced verbal and sometimes physical abuse from patients and members of the public. This has only increased during the pandemic. This is not acceptable. I understand that it can be frustrating to wait for care, but our staff and physicians are doing everything they possibly can to care for you and your loved ones. All we are asking in return is that you be kind, patient and respectful while you wait. We realize wait times are longer than we all would like, but we are doing the best we can under the circumstances. Despite all of these challenges, our teams continue to do outstanding work, day after day. I would like to thank and congratulate all of the ED staff, nurses, physicians and ED management for their commitment and dedication to the ED and our patients during these very challenging times.

Article content In the spring of 2020, personal protective equipment (PPE) was in short supply worldwide. This was stressful for everyone. Fortunately, we now have sufficient PPE and vaccines. As well, at the start of the pandemic, all staff, nurses and physicians needed to develop and practise new ways to deliver emergency medicine in a pandemic. There was no playbook on how to work in an ED or manage COVID-19 patients at the start of the pandemic; we all had to learn. And you all continue to inspire me each day. Please be safe everyone; take care of yourself and, if you are hesitant about getting vaccinated, please follow the science and get vaccinated now. Thank you. Dr. Rob Lepage is an Emergency Physician and Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Health Science North in Sudbury.

