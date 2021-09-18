Blacklock: The climate action we need is political action            

There’s a joke of sorts out there about smoking. “It’s easy to quit; I’ve done it many times!” It’s not easy, though, because smoking is both an addiction to nicotine, and a powerful social habit. Despite the array of smoking cessation therapies available, would-be non-smokers relapse at a high rate. Nonetheless, smoking rates in Canada have plummeted, from 50 per cent in 1965 to 13 per cent in 2021.

This drastic decline was facilitated by the wise implementation of levers and forcing mechanisms. Pricing, for starters. Through targeted taxes, the price of a pack of cigarettes came to reflect not just manufacturing and retail costs, but also the additional expense of providing health care to smokers. Municipal regulations also made the frequent need for a smoke inconvenient and uncomfortable.

The Greek mathematician Archimedes once said, “Give me a place to stand and with a lever I will move the whole world.” Large-scale change requires big levers and powerful forcing mechanisms, and large-scale change is exactly what’s required to address the climate emergency.

Fossil fuels are a powerful societal and economic addiction. It is simply not enough for motivated individuals to switch to LED bulbs, recycle, eat less meat, drive a hybrid, or quit flying. Nor are Canada’s national emissions reduction targets anywhere near enough to keep global heating within a range that’s safe and healthy for humans. And let me be clear: when I use the word “enough,” I’m not referring to what environmentalists would prefer; I’m talking about what science and physics and human health demand. Over the Labour Day weekend, more than 220 of the world’s medical journals simultaneously published an editorial,

The planet’s climate stability, its biodiversity, and the health and safety of its humans are in peril. We are desperately in need of powerful levers and forcing mechanisms to produce an urgent and massive transition in our societies and our economies, nationally and globally.