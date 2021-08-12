YWCA Sudbury’s Women of Distinction Awards Gala goes virtual

YWCA Sudbury’s Women of Distinction Awards Gala is back for its 15th year and, for the first time, we’re celebrating inspiring local women on a virtual stage. On Jan. 21, 2022, ticket holders will be able to bring the Gala into their homes via an exclusive broadcast on YWCA Sudbury’s YouTube channel.

As in-person gatherings faced ongoing restrictions, we prioritized the safety of each of our guests and reworked the Gala for digital delivery. It goes without saying that our customary awards ceremony honouring our incredible award recipients remains at the heart of the Women of Distinction Awards Gala and, as such, we currently are accepting nominations of inspiring and impactful Sudbury women until Friday, Sept. 3, at 3 pm. (Send to j.sauve@ywcasudbury.ca).

Having said that, we are incorporating some new features: our silent auction is moving to a fun and engaging online platform and we are soliciting local restaurants and businesses to participate in new sponsorships that will allow us to provide luxurious meals and affordable tickets so that attendees can bring the gala experience into the comfort of their living rooms.

“The Women of Distinction Awards celebrate exceptional women within our community”, says YWCA Sudbury executive director Marlene Gorman. “Help us recognize the ongoing efforts, dedication, and leadership of the strong, talented, and selfless women who help shape our society.

“Proceeds from the Awards Gala help fund YWCA Sudbury’s Youth Programming and Education, including the Power of Being a Girl Conference.”

The Power of Being a Girl Conference offers girls in Grades 7 and 8 from local schools the opportunity to explore common challenges, discuss and think about topics relating to female representation, and try new activities in a safe space. The content is facilitated through a peer mentoring model, which brings forward relevant experiences and helps to develop leadership abilities, critical thinking skills, and new friendships.