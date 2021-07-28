Youth growing food in Hanmer project

COVID-19 may have delayed things, but Kryslyn Mohan and her co-workers are now deep in the dirt in Hanmer, growing food.

“We’re so excited to finally get this off the ground,” said Mohan, Youth Programs co-lead with the Youth Agricultural Mentors program. “In a normal year, we would have involved many more students from the high school in preparing the site and planting.

“We couldn’t do that this year for obvious reasons (COVID-19), but we’re so happy to have the youth working with us now.”

Mohan and a group of youth will learn to grow food and how to potentially turn it into a business this summer as part of a new program run by Sudbury Shared Harvest.

The program was made possible thanks to a $56,900 seed grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation in 2019.

The Youth Agricultural Mentors program will give 15- to 18-year-olds an opportunity to learn agricultural and entrepreneurship skills at a garden located at École secondaire Hanmer.

“I am really excited about this program,” Sudbury MPP Jamie West said in a release. “Growing your own food and learning about food security is such an important component to a healthy community.

“As well, anytime young people are able to come together, learn a new skill and give back to the community, it’s a great thing.”

After some delays due to COVID-19, the group finally welcomed five high school students to the site this summer on placements with YMCA’’s Youth Job Connect Summer program.

The organization provided online educational sessions in high schools throughout the spring, but Mohan said nothing compares to getting your hands in the dirt. She should know: along with her Youth Programs co-lead Shanelle Lacasse and two post-secondary students hired in May through the federal government’s Canada Summer Jobs program, Mohan prepared beds and planted vegetables that couldn’t wait for the youth, who started working in early July.