'You could just hear metal scraping and horns honking'

Witness recounts encounter with driver who led police on a chase through Sudbury

Sudbury resident Clifton Skelltier had just paid a visit to Starbucks in the south end to grab a hot tea before his 11:15 a.m. meeting when he became an eyewitness to a strange driving incident.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

It’s an incident that ended Thursday afternoon when the suspect surrendered peacefully to Greater Sudbury Police officers in the Kukagami Lake Road area.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'You could just hear metal scraping and horns honking' Back to video

For Skelltier, his encounter began at about 11 a.m., when he cut through the Rehan’s Your Independent Grocer parking lot and turned right onto Regent Street.

His window was rolled down and he said immediately upon turning, all he could hear was “squealing.”

“I see this truck come flying out of what looked like the CNIB Sudbury Community Hub parking lot right into oncoming traffic,” he said.

“The truck swerved out of the way of a vehicle and got into the middle lane. I think it dinged or clipped someone because all I heard was plastic or metal breaking and hitting the ground.”

At first, Skelltier thought that the driver of the pickup truck had a serious case of road rage.

“It was either that or maybe he tried to pull out onto the street and realized he didn’t have enough time, so he gunned it,” he said.

Police handout

“I was kind of following him down the road because we were driving in the same direction. But this guy was going like 100 kilometres an hour down Regent Street, so I wasn’t even trying to keep up.”

Skelltier thought he lost him until he came to the intersection of Regent Street and Bouchard Street near Gloria’s Restaurant.

“I get there, and I see the truck trying to turn left, but he is face to face with another vehicle. Their bumpers are touching.”

At this point, Skelltier knew that something else was going on. He pulled out his phone to capture what he was seeing on camera.