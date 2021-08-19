The province is putting $231,000 into the renovation and renewal of the elevators at YMCA locations in Sudbury and North Bay.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In a news release, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli said the funding “will increase community accessibility to those facilities,” and is provided through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s Community, Culture and Recreation Stream.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. YMCA elevator being replaced in Sudbury, North Bay Back to video

“Local community infrastructure is key to the vitality of our communities in northeastern Ontario,” Fedeli said.

“The accessibility upgrades for the YMCA in both North Bay and Sudbury will ensure that this remains a truly inclusive community space for everyone to enjoy.”

The projects include replacing the existing two elevators at the Sudbury location and the one-person lift at the North Bay location with a full-service elevator.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Ontario is providing $10.2 billion for public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; and rural and northern community infrastructure.