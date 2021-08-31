Work on Minnow Lake retirement facility to begin
A new-to-Sudbury development group is hoping to house hundreds of seniors in the years to come.
The latest project of the Bawa Group, a family-owned development company based in Maple, Ont., is sure to make Nickel City seniors happy. In addition to the spacious suites, some with balconies, the retirement living facility in Minnow Lake will host a number of amenities, including a hair salon and spa; a movie theatre; a chapel; a fitness room; health care options; and a lounge that includes a bar. Rent includes high-speed internet, as well as three meals per day. The dining facility is open 24 hours per day.
“Three meals are included in the rates, including desserts and ice cream. I know seniors like ice cream,” Danny Bawa, proprietor of the Bawa Group, joked during Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
This will be the third retirement living project by the Bawa Group. It owns a facility in Peterborough; they have just launched the local project; and are planning one for Brantford. But Bawa said as a family-owned firm, they want to keep things small.
Deputy mayor Al Sizer said Monday said there are hundreds of seniors in Greater Sudbury who are waiting for housing. He said the Bawa residence is “an important project” that can help seniors transition from independent living to long-term care, should the need arise.
“It’s in a great area,” Sizer said. “It’s close to bus stops and other amenities. I think the location is fabulous.”
Set along Second Avenue across from the dog park and just down the street from a splash pad, the building is well situated for visits from fur and human babies. There is a Home Hardware and a convenience store close by, and the building will be within walking distance of the big-box stores.
The development is good news for Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, in whose ward the residence will be located. He said the project is long overdue.
While the lot is currently vacant, there are signs something is underway. The property has been fenced off and a construction crew was on site Monday. Trucks meandered along the dirt paths that have taken shape while the Bawa family introduced their concept to the city and broke ground on the residence.
Once built, the residence, described by the Bawa family as “Sudbury’s premiere retirement community,” will consist of 137 units ranging in price from $2,500 per month for a studio suite to $4,000 for a two-bedroom unit. Definitely not cheap, but that price does include meals, as well as round-the-clock care from registered nurses, RPNs and personal support workers.
“I think $2,500 for all the three meals is pretty inexpensive,” Bawa said.
Rent also includes a lot of perks.
“We will be at your service providing a worry-free lifestyle. Let us clean your suite; wash your linens and towels; and cook your meals so you can enjoy time with friends and family,” the brochure beckons.
Leduc said the residence should be ready for occupation in fall 2022.
“I’m very excited about this,” he said Monday. “Assisted living in our ward is really needed. Now, residents who want to sell their homes can and they can move into assisted living, which is right in their neighbourhood — they don’t need to leave their neighbourhood. It’s a great opportunity for my residents and for residents of Sudbury.”
While Sudbury Retirement Living, as the project is currently known, will put a dent in the waiting lists, Leduc said the provincial and federal governments need to support affordable housing for seniors.
“They have to step up to the plate and look after our seniors,” Leduc said. “They are struggling to make ends meet. Hopefully the government sees this and does something.”
Leduc also noted the residence will create 75 full- and part-time jobs.
He said the location cannot be beat and he predicted the building would become “a beautiful landmark as you drive into Minnow Lake.”
“This is the start of a beautiful relationship between the Bawa Group and the city of Sudbury,” Leduc quipped.
