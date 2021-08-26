Woman charged with impaired after crash near Markstay
A Sudbury-area woman has been charged with impaired driving following a collision in the Markstay area.
Nipissing West OPP said the single-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. on Highway 535.
The uninjured driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the North Bay OPP detachment for further testing.
Barbara Shewchuk, 59, from Markstay-Warren, was charged impaired operation over 80 mg.
The accused was released by way of an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 15 in Sudbury.
Shewchuk was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
This incident marks the 45th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.