Wiikwemkoong chief takes leave of absence to run in federal election

Ogimaa Duke Peltier has announced that he will take a temporary leave as Chief of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory to run in the next federal election as the Liberal candidate for the Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing riding.

“If I am successful in winning the seat as a Member of Parliament, I will continue to be available to you as an elected member of parliament and to assist and advocate for you and Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory,” he said in a letter to his community on Tuesday.

“I have been very humbled and honoured to have served you as Councilor and Chief for the past 15 years. I believe that we have come a long way in those 15 years and together have reached a lot of important milestones.

“I believe that serving you has helped shape me into the leader that I am today.”

The riding is now held by the NDP’s Carol Hughes.

After the federal election was called by the Liberal government on Aug. 15, Wiikwemkoong’s council agreed to allow Peltier’s request for a leave of absence from his role as Chief from Aug. 17 to Sept. 27.

During the leave of absence, Coun. Tim Ominika will be the Acting Ogimaa Of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

“If I am elected as the Member of Parliament for the Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing riding, I will resign as Ogimaa of Wiikwemkoong and if not successful, I will resume my duties as Ogimaa of Wiikwemkoong,” said Peltier.

“I have thought long and hard about this decision and know that if elected, this will be one of the greatest opportunities I will have to voice our concerns, give our perspective and fight for justice at the federal level.”

Peltier added that some changes are long overdue, and he promises to be a strong voice.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you for your continued support and understanding. Together we can overcome any challenges and achieve positive results by working towards the betterment of our communities,” he said.

He also acknowledged that although the change in leadership comes at a difficult time, he has full confidence that council will work to the best of its ability.

“We have always had strong leadership and Wiikwemkoong will continue to be strong,” he said.

