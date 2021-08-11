Wiikwemkoong advises the public of multiple COVID-19 exposure risks

They occurred at seven residences in the First Nation community

Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Wednesday advised the public of multiple potential high-risk exposures to COVID-19.

The exposure risks occurred at seven residences in the First Nation community.

“As a result of our contact tracing conducted by our health centre staff, we are providing an advisory of a possible exposure,” said Ogimaa Duke Peltier in a Facebook Live announcement.

“If you are not already doing so, we ask that you and your families at these residences self-isolate, self-monitor for symptoms and get tested. In addition, we are asking the visitors who were at these residences during those dates to also self-isolate.”

The residences are as follows: 151 Andrew Cr. (30 plex), 9 Mshaaboos Lane, 15 Fox Lake Rd., 16 B Complex Dr., 50 Pitawankwat, 46 Pitawanakwat, and 15A Potowattami.

“There will be testing available on Aug. 12, which is tomorrow, and Aug. 13. I am asking you to please call Naandwechige-Gamig Wikwemikong Health Centre to book an appointment,” said Peltier.

“If you are a resident or a visitor of these residences and have been tested over the weekend, you may not need to self-isolate. Our pandemic team and our nurses continue to confirm the details and will continue to inform the community as new information becomes available.”

Peltier urged the community to stay home and only leave for essential purposes to avoid overwhelming Wiikwemkoong’s healthcare staff.

“It is important during times like these that we remember our teachings and continue to support and love each other,” said Peltier.

“We want to remind everyone that it is our own personal responsibility to keep ourselves safe as well as our loved ones that are around us.”

Residents can call Naandwechige-Gamig Wikwemikong Health Centre at 705-859-3164.

