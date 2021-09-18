What you need to know to vote Monday in Sudbury, Nickel Belt

Voters head to the polls in the Sudbury and Nickel Belt ridings to help elect a new federal government

Canadians are heading to the polls Monday to vote in the 43rd federal election.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Polling stations in the Sudbury and Nickel Belt ridings will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. What you need to know to vote Monday in Sudbury, Nickel Belt Back to video

Electors should consult their voter information cards to find their designated polling station and bring with them a government-issued piece of ID to prove their identity and current address.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at all polling stations across the country, and Elections Canada is reminding voters that they should stay home if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

“If anyone is not feeling well, they should get tested for COVID-19 and follow all public health guidelines,” said Rejean Grenier, regional media adviser for Elections Canada.

“If they know they have COVID-19, they should be self-isolating, and if they are self-isolating, then they have no other options,”

Grenier said the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot was on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

“If anyone presents with symptoms between now and Monday, they will have to sit this election out,” he said.

Voting kits were mailed to a total of 2,396 people in the Nickel Belt riding and 2,361 people in the Sudbury riding.

As of Friday, 1,589 voting kits in the Nickel Belt riding and 1,240 voting kits in the Sudbury riding were returned to Elections Canada.

Advanced voting across the country was up 18 per cent compared to last year, said Grenier.

A total of 11,802 voters in the Nickel Belt riding and 9,387 voters in the Sudbury riding turned up at advanced polling stations from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13.