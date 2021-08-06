'We were rocking it for sure'

The winner of the Sudbury long-term care facility’s 2021 Make A Wish program wanted nothing more than to feel the wind in his hair again and the community came together to make it happen.

Accompanied by a procession of bikers belonging to the Freedom Riders Association of Northern Ontario, Sudbury Bike Nights, and the Greater Sudbury Police Service, Oman traveled from St. Joseph’s on South Bay Road to the Silver Hills A&W for root beer floats on Thursday.

As part of his wish, Oman also had the chance to visit the Harley Davidson Shop to look at some bikes the day before his big ride.

“I’ve never been in a sidecar before. I was always wondering what it was like. I’ve seen them on the highway, and I’ve followed them around and stuff, but I never got the chance to ride in one,” said Oman shortly after arriving at A&W.

“The ride was awesome. It’s definitely bumpier in a sidecar than on a motorcycle.”

The motorcycle enthusiast said that he owned a bike for about 10 years before suffering from a stroke. He tried to hold onto it for a few years after that, but the bike became too much work.

“I love motorcycles. It’s like a bicycle, but you don’t have to do any work. I love going out in the country. You smell things, and there’s no radio or nothing to distract you,” said Oman.

Oman became a resident of St. Joseph’s Villa about three years ago, and he’s become quite active in the long-term care home’s different programs and activities.

“Jim is one of our younger residents, and he’s always into everything. The PSWs, nurses, and activity coordinators really have a soft spot for him,” said Angela Gilchrist, life enrichment coordinator at St. Joseph’s Villa.