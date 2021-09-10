This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







'We are here to shape the next generation of leaders for Northern Ontario' Despite some difficult challenges, Laurentian University's president remains optimistic as institution moves forward

Article content Robert Hache could not have taken the mantle of Laurentian University president and vice-chancellor at a more challenging time, though it’s likely that when appointed by the LU board of governors in February 2019, he could hardly have envisioned what a rocky road lay ahead.

Article content Not only was Northern Ontario’s largest university forced to deal with the spreading threat of COVID-19, pushing faculty and students into a virtual environment and forcing the postponement of most on-campus activities, but Laurentian’s long-running financial woes only continued to mount, eventually prompting the university to file for creditor protection this past February. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'We are here to shape the next generation of leaders for Northern Ontario' Back to video LU then entered into court-supervised restructuring under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangements Act, which is ongoing, and has already resulted in the cutting of more than 100 faculty, many staff and dozens of academic programs, as well as a handful of varsity athletic teams. A review of LU’s real estate holdings is also underway. Amid the inevitable outcry over those losses have been calls for the resignation of Hache and other members of the university’s leadership — something the president says he understands, considering the passion of the communities the university serves and the impact of the changes. Despite those difficulties, however, Hache envisions Laurentian emerging as a strong, vital public institution, one well-positioned to meet the needs of students and stakeholders. Hache took some time to talk about that vision, as well as the challenges of the past year and those still ahead, by taking part in The Sudbury Star’s 10 Questions feature, though with the caveat that he would be unable to answer questions specific to the CCAA process, or any other legal proceedings.

Article content John Lappa/Sudbury Star Q: It has been a challenging year on a number of fronts, but the university is embarking on a new school year, with students returning to campus. What will 2021-22 look like at Laurentian, compared to last year? A: The new school year comes with renewed enthusiasm for many reasons. With our first in-person classes since March 2020, we have both first- and second-year students meeting on campus for the first time. They are getting used to spending time in classrooms and labs, participating in orientation activities, and there is a renewed sense of university life that is otherwise impossible to replicate. The smiles across campus might be hidden behind masks, but our campus community is happy to be back. With so much work happening behind the scenes for the last 18 months, I believe that 2021-22 will see that work come to fruition for our students, community members, and life on campus. Q: What steps has the university taken to ensure it is prepared to resume academic, athletic and other on-campus activities during a pandemic and deal with potential changes in the public health situation? A: There is no greater priority than the health and safety of our campus community, and we have many initiatives in place to safeguard this. From our vaccination policy, to our face coverings policy, and all measures of distancing, signage, capacity reduction, we are doing everything possible to implement the recommendations from public health authorities, as well as to follow provincial legislation. We will adapt throughout the year, follow the direction of public health, and will not hesitate to make difficult decisions that prioritize the health and safety of our campus community.

Article content For a full list of our measures, please visit www.laurentian.ca/covid-19. Q: Laurentian’s first-year enrolment is reportedly down about 30 per cent. Was that expected and what do you point to as the cause? A: While it is still too early to determine what the final enrolment will be, we are optimistic about our current projections when measured against our planning estimates. Last year, our fully online programs were in high demand during the pandemic and we have seen that continue for this year with undergraduate students beginning their studies in psychology, service social (in French) and Indigenous social work, just to name a few. Relative to this time last year, our online enrolment is on pace for a record year. Looking ahead to this year, we are pleased with the level of interest our programs are seeing from students. Our flagship programs in particular are seeing strong student demand. For example, programs in health disciplines like social work and nursing, especially on the Francophone side, are in demand. Our engineering programs continue to benefit from Laurentian’s long history of success in the field. For example, the recently added master of engineering fast-track program has nearly doubled in enrolment this year. Continuing at the graduate level, the masters programs available in nursing are also seeing excellent demand. Internationally, we have demand from around the world (more than 60 countries) and stable enrolment which supports our growth.

Article content Q: Restructuring is still ongoing, but what is your vision for Laurentian as an institution once it emerges from that process? A: The vision for Laurentian University moving forward is one where we reinforce the identity and values that have shaped the history of our successful institution. The tri-cultural environment and bilingual identity are core pillars of the foundation of Laurentian. We will continue to nurture new areas of expertise that align with what students are seeking, what our communities desire, and what will help the employers of our region. The vision for the future will be more heavily influenced by the needs and aspirations of our key stakeholders than it has in the past by creating and growing an academic offering that is dynamic and responsive. Q: Is Laurentian expecting any provincial funding to support its restructuring efforts? A: We are in constant communication with the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, as well as other provincial and federal ministries. Everyone involved wants to see Laurentian University be successful and we are working together to build a sustainable institution that will continue to be a catalyst for Northern Ontario. Q: You took the job of president and vice-chancellor at what proved to be a difficult time, due to unexpected events such as the pandemic and also the university’s mounting financial challenges. Were you aware of those challenges when you took the job?

Article content A: It has been a very unique period in time for Laurentian University. For the last two years, I have had the pleasure — and privilege — of leading our institution through this uncertainty. Throughout that time, I have met so many exceptional people that are fully committed to seeing the institution succeed. When I first joined Laurentian, I was aware there were challenges ahead, however, I was also aware of the great potential that exists in the future of the university. That future will be unlocked by the exceptional people that shape this institution, both on campus and in the community. Laurentian benefits from passionate and dedicated alumni, partners, donors, and friends that will create a long-lasting and impactful future for the university. I have studied and worked at some of Canada’s top universities, and I am proud to say that Laurentian University has some of the most talented and passionate people that I’ve ever encountered. Q: As one of Laurentian’s leaders and the public face of the institution, you have become a target for criticism due to LU’s insolvency and the job and program cuts, with some even calling for your resignation. How have you coped with that and how do you respond to that criticism? A: The communities that Laurentian University serves are deeply passionate about the success of the institution, for many, it has shaped their identity and that is powerful. They want to see Laurentian succeed.

Article content These changes have had a significant impact on people, and more broadly, the Laurentian community as a whole. I truly believe in the potential of the university and I am passionate about creating a sustainable future for Laurentian University. From the day I arrived in Sudbury, I have met exceptional people and the passion from those people is what drives me to continue the work of strengthening Laurentian University. There is still much work to be done, and our leadership team is here to push forward and take on the challenges and opportunities that are in front of us. Q: These changes have no doubt also affected the university’s reputation and its prestige as an academic institution. How can that reputation be repaired in the months and years to come? A: There are many things that contribute to the success of a university—from energetic students, to passionate faculty and staff, and of course successful partnerships across many communities and industries. All of these elements are present today at Laurentian. Our faculty have reworked the academic delivery of classes to be fully remote, and now back to in-class environments, all within a very short time frame. Our researchers continue to uncover world-leading discoveries, such as Dr. Elizabeth Turner’s recent discovery which was featured in Nature, which is the world’s leading multidisciplinary science journal, founded in 1869. Our students have helped lead and create a hybrid-delivery orientation week, which will see events both online and in-person to welcome new students. They have navigated changing classroom environments and have shown exceptional resilience throughout the challenges that they have been faced with.

Article content Laurentian University will be successful for years to come because of the passionate people and groundbreaking work that you will find here every day. Q: What can the university do to ensure it remains a leading option for post-secondary students in Sudbury and across northeastern Ontario, as well as a draw for students from across the country and internationally? A: We will continue to be a leading option for post-secondary students in Northern Ontario and around the world by focusing on our strengths, our opportunities, and our world-leading research. As an organization, that means investing in the areas that excel and supporting our burgeoning programs to reach national and international influence. Above all, we will do this all the while focusing on the communities that we serve. Q: Is there any message you would like to deliver to our readers and to the community? A: Laurentian University exists for the benefit of our students and their ambitions. That purpose is always top of mind and we remain completely committed to their success as we embark on this new year. Seeing students find rewarding work in their careers, for 10 years, Laurentian University has led the province in post-graduation employment rates — that does not happen overnight and it does not disappear overnight. There is a tremendous amount of dedicated faculty members and staff members who work very long hours to support our students. We are here to shape the next generation of leaders for Northern Ontario. Laurentian will continue to be the only tri-cultural and bilingual campus in Canada, and will continue to reflect the identity of the communities it serves. To those who are considering studying at Laurentian University, know that you will benefit from world-class faculty members who truly care about your success. We succeed when you succeed and that is our focus. Thank you, miigwech, merci. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

