Wahnapitae woman who stole $1 million to be sentenced Sept. 3

The sentencing of a Wahnapitae woman who stole more than $1 million from her employer – delayed due to a health issue – will now occur on Sept. 3.

The new date for Karen Cady, 48, was set in Ontario Court assignment court this week.

On June 22, Cady informed her lawyer, Denis Michel, just prior to the start of her virtual sentencing hearing, that she might have cancer due to the discovery of three masses detected on a lung, a kidney and a gall bladder.

Michel said to compound matters, Cady is also diabetic and has lupus, which has meant a delay for her in getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot. That puts her at risk of contracting the virus should she be incarcerated. he said.

Justice Michael Carnegie of London said he had no alternative but to agree to an adjournment so Michel could get more information.

Crown counsel Carolyn Hackett of the province’s Serious Fraud Office said she was “skeptical” about the development and asked for a detailed medical report as soon as possible.

Ontario’s Serious Fraud Office and Greater Sudbury Police charged Karen Cady and her husband, Michael, in May 2020 following a six-month investigation.

Michael Cady, 44, who wants a trial, is facing charges of laundering proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

On April 14, Karen Cady pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice to possession of a fraudulent document used in the commission of an indictable offence and fraud over $5,000.

Karen Cady has a prior conviction for fraud and was on probation for a time while she committed her latest fraud.

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard the fraud committed by Karen Cady totalled $1,017,703.27 and started June 1, 2015, when she became a full-time bookkeeper at Henniger’s Diesel and continued through to when she left June 26, 2019.