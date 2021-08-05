Wahnapitae woman who stole $1 million to be sentenced Sept. 3
Article content
The sentencing of a Wahnapitae woman who stole more than $1 million from her employer – delayed due to a health issue – will now occur on Sept. 3.
Advertisement
Article content
The new date for Karen Cady, 48, was set in Ontario Court assignment court this week.
Wahnapitae woman who stole $1 million to be sentenced Sept. 3 Back to video
On June 22, Cady informed her lawyer, Denis Michel, just prior to the start of her virtual sentencing hearing, that she might have cancer due to the discovery of three masses detected on a lung, a kidney and a gall bladder.
Michel said to compound matters, Cady is also diabetic and has lupus, which has meant a delay for her in getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot. That puts her at risk of contracting the virus should she be incarcerated. he said.
Justice Michael Carnegie of London said he had no alternative but to agree to an adjournment so Michel could get more information.
Crown counsel Carolyn Hackett of the province’s Serious Fraud Office said she was “skeptical” about the development and asked for a detailed medical report as soon as possible.
Ontario’s Serious Fraud Office and Greater Sudbury Police charged Karen Cady and her husband, Michael, in May 2020 following a six-month investigation.
Michael Cady, 44, who wants a trial, is facing charges of laundering proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime.
On April 14, Karen Cady pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice to possession of a fraudulent document used in the commission of an indictable offence and fraud over $5,000.
Karen Cady has a prior conviction for fraud and was on probation for a time while she committed her latest fraud.
In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard the fraud committed by Karen Cady totalled $1,017,703.27 and started June 1, 2015, when she became a full-time bookkeeper at Henniger’s Diesel and continued through to when she left June 26, 2019.
Advertisement
Article content
Karen Cady, the former Karen Adams, had been put on probation in December 2016 for a fraud she committed at a local insurance broker from June 2013 to April 30, 2015.
Cady altered cheques, disguised fund transfers intended for Henniger’s Diesel and dipped into customers’ credit accounts.
Cady directed money to a local credit union account in her name, the court heard. That money was connected to purchases by either Karen Cady or the Cadies, including a home in Wahnapitae purchased for $148,000 in early 2016; a 2017 CJR recreational vehicle; and a new 2016 Jeep Cherokee valued at just over $47,000.
They also included a new 2017 boat, motor and trailer; a 2010 Ford Edge purchased in late 2017; a new 2019 Dodge Ram valued at more than $76,500; a 2017 Kawasaki jet ski; a backhoe purchased in 2017; and several Dominican Republic vacations,
“Miss Cady led a life of luxury,” said Hackett. “Miss Cady told friends her spending was the result of an inheritance.”
All told, 109 disguised electronic fund transactions from July 31, 2015, to June 24, 2019, were linked to Karen Cady
Cady’s actions had a big impact on Henniger’s Diesel, court was told.
“As a result of the fraud, Henniger’s Diesel had to let employees go and cancel bonuses and raises,” said Hackett.
When Karen Cady and her husband were charged in May 2020, investigators from the province’s Serious Fraud Office and Greater Sudbury Police officers seized seven vehicles and $1,000 Karen Cady had on her.
hcarmichael@postmedia.com
Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae