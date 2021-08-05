Vulnerable Sudburians urged to get hep A vaccine
Tainted mangos cause for concern
Public Health Sudbury and Districts is urging anyone not fully vaccinated against hepatitis A to get a hepatitis A vaccination as soon as possible.
The health unit issued the advice Thursday after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of certain Nature’s Touch frozen mango products due to possible hepatitis A contamination.
The products include:
– Nature’s Touch frozen mangos in two-kilogram bags and best before Nov. 9, 2022;
– Compliments frozen mango in 600-gram bags and best before Nov. 10, 2022, and Dec. 18, 2022;
– Irresistibles frozen mango chunks sold in a 600-gram bag and best before Nov. 10, 2022;
– President’s Choice frozen mango chunks sold in a 600-gram bag and best before Nov. 6, 2022, and Nov. 10, 2022.
To date, no cases have been reported in Ontario, including the Sudbury area. However, anyone with any of these frozen mango products is being asked to discard the product or return it to the store. It should not be eaten.
“Public Health is also advising members of the public that did consume any of the frozen mango products within the last 14 days and who are not fully vaccinated against hepatitis A, to get a hepatitis A vaccination as soon as possible,” it said in a release.
Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause a liver infection. Symptoms can last a few days to several months. The virus is rarely fatal and most people develop lifetime immunity following infection.
Hepatitis A can be serious, however, especially for older people and those with chronic liver disease. For these individuals, there is a greater risk of hospitalization and death.
Symptoms may include fever, stomach pain, dark urine, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, clay or ash-coloured bowel movements, and jaundice. They can occur from 15 to 50 days following exposure, but usually occur within 28 to 30 days.
Individuals who consumed any of the frozen mango products more than 14 days ago are being advised to monitor their health for signs and symptoms and follow up with their health care provider if symptoms develop.
Free, drop-in vaccination clinics are being held in Greater Sudbury (no appointment necessary). Individuals outside Greater Sudbury can contact Public Health to make an appointment at one of its district offices.
All COVID-19 safety precautions, including mask use and physical distancing, will be in place at the drop-in clinics, as well as the required pre-screening and post-immunization monitoring. People should note that COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at these clinics and must be booked separately. The clinics are set for:
– Monday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Carmichael Arena.
– Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Carmichael Arena.
– Wednesday, Aug. 11, from noon to 8 p.m. at Carmichael Arena.
The hepatitis A vaccine is also available through Public Health district offices located in Espanola, Mindemoya, and Chapleau or by contacting your health care provider.
Anyone who in the last 14 days consumed any of the recalled products is strongly recommended to get vaccinated for hepatitis A, if not already fully vaccinated. For protection against this exposure, only one dose of the hepatitis A vaccine is needed.
For more information on hepatitis A, visit the health unit’s website at phsd.ca.
If you are concerned you may have acquired hepatitis A or have questions about this advisory, contact Public Health Sudbury and Districts at 705-522-9200, ext. 789 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturday and Sunday, or speak with your primary care provider as soon as possible.
