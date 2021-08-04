Veteran educator Rainbow board’s new education director

Bruce Bourget assumes his new duties at the end of August

Bruce Bourget says one of his first tasks as the new director of education for the Rainbow District School Board is to allow students to reconnect when classes resume in the fall.

“Public education prepares students to be active, confident, capable and contributing members of society,” Bourget said in a release. “Rainbow Schools play a critical role in the academic, social, emotional and physical development of children and young adults.

“Our first goal will be to reconnect as we safely reopen Rainbow Schools for in-person learning.”

Rainbow students, like those across Ontario, have been restricted to remote learning for much of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the provincial government announced plans for a return to class this fall.

Bourget will replace Norm Blaseg when he retires at the end of August.

“I am honoured to continue contributing to student achievement and well-being in collaboration with a dedicated team,” Bourget said. I look forward to working with trustees, staff, students, parents/guardians, federations/unions and community partners to gather input for the creation of our new strategic plan.

“Together, we will define our priorities and move them forward, including our ongoing work in truth and reconciliation and equity and inclusion.”

Trustees unanimously approved Bourget’s appointment at a special board meeting on Tuesday.

“A long-time employee of the board, Bruce Bourget has the qualifications, experience, skills, knowledge, competencies and qualities to lead Rainbow Schools,” said board chair Doreen Dewar. “More importantly, he has the vision to move our key leadership priorities forward, with students as the focus for decision-making.”