Verrelli, Chenier say NDP will bring down cell, Internet bills for Sudburians, Northerners  

New Democrats will lower charges for cellphone and internet service for Northerners, federal NDP candidates Nadia Verrelli (Sudbury) and Andreane Chenier (Nickel Belt) say.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh released a plan to lower cellphone and Internet bills, which the party said will save the average family $1,000 a year.

In a release, Verrelli and Chenier took aim at Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, saying though he “has talked a lot, after six years as prime minister, he is still siding with large telecom corporations who are charging Canadians some of the highest fees in the world.”

“During this pandemic, everyone has seen how essential the Internet and their cellphones are,” Verrelli said. “Families depend on them to stay connected for work and school. But Northerners are paying some of the highest bills in the province. After six years in government, Justin Trudeau did nothing to help families with these bills. New Democrats will. We will bring down the bills to help families who are working harder than ever to make ends meet during this crisis.”

“Many families have no broadband service at all,” Chenier added. “That’s grossly unfair to Northern families. New Democrats will lower the costs and fight for affordable broadband and cellphone service for all Northern families.”

Singh committed to working with the CRTC to force telecom giants to reduce the prices on all their plans and cap their fees below the global average. His plan also includes requiring telecommunication corporations to offer unlimited wireless data options at an affordable rate, so no Canadian is hit with a surprise bill.