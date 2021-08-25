Vale worker was ‘found unresponsive,’ cause of death still unknown

Authorities are continuing to investigate a workplace fatality that occurred at a Vale facility on Tuesday.

Article content

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development said one of its inspectors has “attended the workplace and the investigation is ongoing.”

Vale said Tuesday the individual was working for an external contractor at the Fluid Bed Roaster Baghouse of Vale’s Matte Processing facility in Copper Cliff when the death occurred.

The ministry said it was notified the same day and is looking into the matter.

“There is no confirmed cause of death at this time,” said ministry spokesperson Kalem McSween.

“It was reported a worker was found unresponsive.”

Vale said the company’s first priority is ensuring the safety of those on site and “supporting the family of the individual.”

The name of the employee is being withheld out of respect for the family, the company said.

Vale said it has offered the services of its Critical Incident Stress Management Team to the employees and contractors who were working in the area, as well as the Vale employees who responded to the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family, co-workers and friends of this individual,” said Dino Otranto, chief operating officer of Vale’s North Atlantic Operations. “We are doing everything we can to support them and to better understand what happened during this incident.”

Greater Sudbury Police are also investigating the death, along with representatives of Vale and the contracted companies involved.

