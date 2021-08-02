Vale to spend $150M to extend life of Thompson mining operation
By James Snell
Vale Canada Limited has announced a $150 million infrastructure investment to extend the life of its Thompson mining operation by 10 years. The company is also carrying out aggressive exploration drilling to potentially extend the mine’s life beyond 2040.
The $150 million will cover phase one of the Thompson mine expansion, Vale said in a statement. Phase one includes infrastructure development – ventilation raises and fans, increased backfill capacity and additional power distribution that will allow the company to mine deeper and longer. Phase one could increase production by 30 per cent. The company plans to access lower portions of its primary ore body in phase two.
“The bigger prize, if we are successful in doing so, is it’ll set the stage for further investment that can really make the mine last well into the 2040s,” Cory McPhee a corporate affairs spokesperson with Vale said during a phone interview. “We know there’s ore down there, we just have to get to it. But at the same time, to make the business case even stronger, we are drilling to a degree that we haven’t drilled in the past. So our drilling activity on adjacent orebodies, even searching for new sources of ore, is really more aggressive than it ever has been.”
McPhee said there is a “generational opportunity” in the Thompson Nickel Belt due to the proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs), which require nickel for batteries. As the world transitions to clean energy and EVs, he explained, nickel, copper and cobalt – metals mined by Vale – will be needed.
“We anticipate, based on projections, that there’s going to be an increased world demand for nickel,” he said. “And we want to be the ones to supply it. In our Canadian operations, we have environmentally responsible nickel. It’s ethically produced, so we think we tick all the boxes.”
Chris Coueslan, a project geologist with the Manitoba Geological Survey said exploring for mineral deposits in the Thompson Nickel Belt presents unique challenges. There is poor rock outcrop exposure due to thick glacial clay deposits. Also, the nickel host rock is comparatively soft, and was significantly eroded during the last ice age, creating even more overburden, which necessitates the use of airborne and ground-based geophysics.
“You can end up with 70 metres of clay and swamp and water sitting on top of the deposits,” he said during an interview on Friday. “So, one of the big challenges is just being able to see the rocks themselves. So it’s a lot of geophysics. Going all the way back to the beginning, prior to the discovery in the 1950s, it was a big geophysical campaign. Most of their initial exploration today is collecting the geophysics. Then they’ll pick drilling targets.”
The first Thompson orebody was discovered in 1956 by Vale – then Inco – during the largest exploration program to date in the company’s history. Mining began in 1961.
jsnell@postmedia.com
