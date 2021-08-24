Vale reports death of contract worker

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

An individual working for an external contractor at the Fluid Bed Roaster Baghouse of Vale’s Matte Processing facility in Copper Cliff passed away on site Tuesday, the miner said.

“The cause of death is unknown at this time,” Vale said said in a release. “Our first priority is ensuring the safety of those attending the scene and supporting the family of the individual.”

Greater Sudbury Police Services and representatives from the Ontario Ministry of Labour are investigating at the scene.

The name of the employee is being withheld out of respect for the family.

Vale said it has offered the services of its Critical Incident Stress Management Team to the employees and contractors who were working in the area, as well as the Vale employees who responded to the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family, co-workers and friends of this individual,” said Dino Otranto, chief operating officer of Vale’s North Atlantic Operations. “We are doing everything we can to support them and to better understand what happened during this incident.”

In addition to Greater Sudbury Police and the Ontario Ministry of Labour, representatives of Vale and the contracted companies involved are looking into what happened.

