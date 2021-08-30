Vale donates $200,000 to YMCA campaign
Money 'will help ensure that the YMCA can support local children, youth and families for years to come'
Vale Canada Limited on Monday announced a $200,000 donation to the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario My Y is Resilient campaign in Sudbury.
“Vale is proud to support the My Y is Resilient campaign because of the essential community services this campaign has helped the YMCA to provide during the pandemic,” Dino Otranto, Chief Operating Officer of North Atlantic Operations and Asian Refineries for Vale, said in a release. “The funding will help to provide continued YMCA programs and services for the ongoing health and wellness of our community.”
To date, the My Y is Resilient campaign has raised more than $1.5 million, with more than $773,000 in received and committed donations for Sudbury.
The YMCA of Northeastern Ontario My Y is Resilient campaign, launched last September, is aiming to raise $1 million each in Sudbury and North Bay over two years. It is a response, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic that has cut into the organization’s revenues.
The funds will directly positively impact children, youth, adults, seniors and families in Sudbury by ensuring the YMCA can remain strong, resilient and able to continue offering programs and services that foster happy and healthy lives.
“The support from our community since we launched the My Y is Resilient campaign has been overwhelming,” said Helen Francis, president and CEO for the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. “We know that Sudbury needs their YMCA, and the significant support from Vale will help ensure that the YMCA can support local children, youth and families for years to come.”
About Vale
Vale is one of the world’s largest mining companies, present across five continents.
Vale is also the world’s largest producer of nickel, with our Base Metals business headquartered in Toronto.
Operating in Canada for more than 100 years, our Canadian operations produce nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum group metals, gold and silver.
Vale’s operations in Sudbury are home to one of the largest integrated mining complexes in the world with five mines, a mill, a smelter and a nickel refinery. For more information, visit: www.vale.com
About the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario
YMCA of Northeastern Ontario is a charity dedicated to the growth of all persons in spirit, mind and body with a sense of responsibility to each other and the global community.
