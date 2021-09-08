The drive to get needles in arms continues this week in the Sudbury area.

Eligible individuals can get their first or second dose of an mRNA vaccine by booking an appointment or attending a walk-in, pop-up or mobile clinic in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.

Vaccination efforts continue this week

COVID-19 vaccination is available every Tuesday at Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury and every Thursday by appointment only at the health unit’s Sudbury East office in St. Charles.

Vaccination is also available once a week by appointment only at the Espanola and Manitoulin offices of Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

The opportunities include:

Tuesday, Sept. 7

– Mobile clinic at Skead Community Centre in Skead.

– Pop-up clinic at Wiikwemkoong Recreation and Cultural Centre (Arena) in Wiikwemkoong.

– Appointment and walk-in clinic at Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury.

– Appointment-only clinic at the Espanola and Manitoulin offices of Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

– Mobile clinics at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 503 in Onaping and Food Basics, 1800 Lasalle Blvd in Greater Sudbury.

– Pop-up clinic at Metro Val Caron.

– Appointment-only clinic at Public Health Sudbury and Districts’ Chapleau office.

Thursday, Sept. 9

– Mobile clinic at Elgin Street/ CP rail the Municipal Parking lot in Greater Sudbury.

– Appointment-only clinic at Public Health Sudbury and Districts’ Sudbury East office.

Friday, Sept. 10

– Mobile clinic at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 503 in Onaping.

– Pop-up clinic at Valley East Pubic Library in Greater Sudbury.