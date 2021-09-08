Vaccination efforts continue this week
The drive to get needles in arms continues this week in the Sudbury area.
Eligible individuals can get their first or second dose of an mRNA vaccine by booking an appointment or attending a walk-in, pop-up or mobile clinic in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.
COVID-19 vaccination is available every Tuesday at Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury and every Thursday by appointment only at the health unit’s Sudbury East office in St. Charles.
Vaccination is also available once a week by appointment only at the Espanola and Manitoulin offices of Public Health Sudbury and Districts.
The opportunities include:
Tuesday, Sept. 7
– Mobile clinic at Skead Community Centre in Skead.
– Pop-up clinic at Wiikwemkoong Recreation and Cultural Centre (Arena) in Wiikwemkoong.
– Appointment and walk-in clinic at Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury.
– Appointment-only clinic at the Espanola and Manitoulin offices of Public Health Sudbury and Districts.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
– Mobile clinics at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 503 in Onaping and Food Basics, 1800 Lasalle Blvd in Greater Sudbury.
– Pop-up clinic at Metro Val Caron.
– Appointment-only clinic at Public Health Sudbury and Districts’ Chapleau office.
Thursday, Sept. 9
– Mobile clinic at Elgin Street/ CP rail the Municipal Parking lot in Greater Sudbury.
– Appointment-only clinic at Public Health Sudbury and Districts’ Sudbury East office.
Friday, Sept. 10
– Mobile clinic at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 503 in Onaping.
– Pop-up clinic at Valley East Pubic Library in Greater Sudbury.
Saturday, Sept. 11
– Mobile clinic at McClelland Arena in Copper Cliff.
– Appointment and walk-in clinic at Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury.
The health unit reminds the public there may not be enough doses to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone who attends a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile clinics.
Everyone born in 2009 or earlier can get their first dose of an mRNA vaccine.
Everyone aged 18 and older can receive either the Pfizer or Modern vaccines. These vaccines are safely interchangeable.
Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for youth who turned 12 years old before the end of 2021 to those aged 17.
Anyone who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than 21 days ago or the Moderna vaccine 28 days ago is eligible to book their second dose.
More vaccination opportunities may be added throughout the week. For regular updates follow Public Health Sudbury and Districts on social media @PublicHealthSD.
More information on vaccine clinics can be found online at www.phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.
Visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for a list of pharmacies in Ontario offering COVID-19 vaccination and for booking information.
To book a vaccination appointment online, visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705-674-2299, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
