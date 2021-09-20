Union not fully sold on Greater Sudbury's vaccination policy
CUPE 'deeply concerned with the lack of reasonable alternatives offered to our members that choose not to be vaccinated'
Now that the City of Greater Sudbury has announced it would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, CUPE 4705 says it will appeal elements of the policy.
“CUPE 4705 has begun the process of challenging the reasonableness of the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination verification policy and we are disappointed in the lack of consultation in drafting the policy with the union,” Max Lafontaine, acting president, told The Star. “CUPE 4705 is not against vaccinations but we are deeply concerned with the lack of reasonable alternatives offered to our members that choose not to be vaccinated, such as rapid testing, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Lafontaine said other jurisdictions have offered alternatives to employees who choose not to be – or cannot be – vaccinated.
“The union is aware that other municipalities in Ontario have offered the alternative of rapid testing for those who do not wish to be vaccinated,” Lafontaine said. “This is not the case for workers that are part of CUPE 4705, which include our inside, outside and Sudbury Housing bargaining units.”
CUPE 4705 represents about 1,500 municipal employees in Sudbury.
The city announced last week it would require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the end of the year.
The city said under its new policy, all employees will be required to disclose their vaccination status by Sept. 30 and to be fully vaccinated with an accepted vaccine by Nov. 15.
In a release, the city also said “there is a provision for progressive discipline for employees who fail to comply with the requirements of the policy.”
CUPE 4705 does not agree with the threat of disciplinary measures for non-compliance, Lafontaine added.
“We want a safe and healthy workplace for all workers and to continue delivering high-quality public services to the citizens of Greater Sudbury,” he said.
The city said the new vaccination policy applies to all city employees, volunteers, committee members, students and members of council, except for employees of Pioneer Manor, who have their own policy in place.
“Since this pandemic began more than 18 months ago, the city has followed all public health advice and implemented measures to protect the well-being of our employees and our community,” Mayor Brian Bigger said in a release. “This policy is the next step in that approach, and aligns us with many other private and public-sector organizations. We know vaccination is our best defence against COVID-19 and it’s a vital step in protecting our employees, their loved ones and our community as a whole.”
The city said “reasonable accommodation will be provided to employees with a valid Human Rights Code-based exemption for medical or religious reasons.”
Employees who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo regular rapid-antigen testing.
Employees who do not have an approved accommodation plan and are not fully vaccinated may request options for leave under current policies and/or collective bargaining agreements, the city added.
“With the ongoing concerns over the fourth wave and variants of concern, we continue to face unique and considerable risks associated with this unprecedented pandemic,” Ed Archer, the city’s CAO, added. “Similar to what is being done in many municipalities across Ontario, adopting this policy will allow employees and residents to enter our facilities knowing we are taking all reasonable steps to keep them safe and healthy. We have made, and will continue to make, decisions that support a safe workplace and protect everyone in this community.”
Beginning Sept. 22, the province will require Ontario residents to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status to access certain businesses and settings, including fitness and recreational facilities; sporting events; meeting and event spaces; restaurants, bars and casinos; cinemas; and concerts.
