Two remain in jail, charged in Sudbury murder

A Greater Sudbury man facing a first-degree murder charge made a brief appearance via Zoom link in bail court at the Sudbury Courthouse on Friday.

Edgar Kyle Smith, 32, was remanded in custody to video bail remand court next Thursday.

Smith is accused of stabbing a man and using a vehicle to run the victim over on Tuesday, killing him.

In addition, he is facing charges arising from a convenience store robbery in New Sudbury on Thursday that led to his arrest.

A co-accused, Kirsi Fahey, 20, was also remanded in custody to video bail remand court next Thursday. She is charged in both incidents.

Smith is facing charges of robbery with a weapon; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and two counts of failing to comply with a release order arising from the robbery of a Falconbridge Road convenience store.

Fahey is charged with robbery and possession of a weapon. She is also charged with accessory to murder after the fact in connection with the Tuesday morning attack in which a 30-year-old man died from his injuries.

Following bail court, Smith and Fahey were both remanded into custody. Publication bans have been issued in relation to the homicide and the robbery.

Greater Sudbury Police arrested both suspects Thursday evening.

Police said that about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, detectives from the Break, Enter and Robbery (BEAR) unit of the service’s criminal investigation division, with the assistance of the emergency response unit, located and arrested Smith in the Falconbridge Road area.

Earlier, in a post to its Facebook page, the police service said “information provided was that two individuals entered the convenience store, threatened the employee, pepper-sprayed multiple people inside the store and stole various items before fleeing the area on foot prior to police arrival. Three individuals were transported to hospital with minor injuries as a result of being pepper-sprayed.”