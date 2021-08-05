Two new COVID cases reported in the Manitoulin district on Thursday

Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory said there are seven confirmed cases among band members

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the Manitoulin district on Thursday.

According to the health unit’s website, one of the new cases has no known epidemiological link and the other is a close contact of a confirmed case.

Two cases additional cases were resolved.

The health unit said it is now monitoring seven active cases in the region, including six in the Manitoulin district and one in Greater Sudbury.

Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory issued a statement on Thursday advising the public that an additional positive case of COVID-19 was reported in a band member.

“This new case is related to the cases announced (Wednesday). In total, there are seven positive cases of COVID-19 in Wiikwemkoong band members,” said the statement.

“As we are in an official outbreak and there is the possibility of communal spread, we ask that all our community members stay at home and only leave for essential purposes.”

The First Nation community declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday.

An outbreak is declared when two or more cases are confirmed in more than one “cluster” of people, said Ogimaa Duke Peltier.

Anyone who does not reside in Wiikwemkoong is being asked to avoid the area until the outbreak is declared over.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, public health has recorded 2,188 cases of COVID-19, including 2,027 in Greater Sudbury, 114 in the Sudbury district and 47 in the Manitoulin district.

There have been 31 COVID-related deaths in the region and 999 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern.