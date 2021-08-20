Two new COVID cases in Greater Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury and Districts said Friday it recorded two new cases of COVID-19 cases in the city.

At the same time, the number of active cases dropped by two, to 29, compared to 31 on Thursday.

No new deaths were reported. So far, 31 people in Sudbury have died because of the virus.

To date, 2,238 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the region, mostly in Greater Sudbury.

Nearly half of the cases – 1,041 – are confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern.

In addition, more than half the cases – 1,294 – are the result of close contact with someone who had the virus.

As for vaccination, health staff in the region has delivered 242,306 shots; 131,923 have received one dose, while 110,383 have received two shots and are fully vaccinated.

Public Health continues to deal with one public outbreak at the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island.

Overall, Ontario on Thursday reported 650 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 547 of the infected people were not fully vaccinated or had unknown vaccination status.

The new case numbers are based on 28,635 completed tests.

There were 135 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness as of Friday, with 77 people on ventilators.

Elliott said 130 people in intensive care are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and five patients are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-two per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

