Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Manitoulin district

Health unit now monitoring seven cases in the Sudbury area

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the Manitoulin district on Wednesday.

One of the new cases has no known epidemiological link, and the other is a close contact of a confirmed case.

There are now seven active cases in the health unit’s service area, including three in Greater Sudbury and four in the Manitoulin district.

Public health has reported a total of 2,186 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, in addition to 31 COVID-related deaths.

There have been 2,027 cases in Greater Sudbury, 114 in the Sudbury district and 45 in the Manitoulin district.

The health unit has also identified 999 cases that are confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern.

As of two of Aug. 2, Public Health has performed 269,595 COVID-19 tests.

Public Health, First Nations communities and primary care partners have administered 234,995 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 130,136 people have received their first dose, and 105,859 people are fully vaccinated.

Out of 258,430 total doses received in the health unit’s service area, 255 – or 0.11 per cent – of doses were wasted.

No COVID-19 outbreaks or potential exposure risks were reported.

Provincially, Ontario reported 139 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health is reported 11 deaths but says seven of those happened between December and February, and are being added due to a data clean-up.

The new cases are based on more than 17,100 tests completed in the past day.

There were 26 new cases in Toronto, 19 in the Region of Waterloo, 18 in Peel Region, 15 in York Region and 12 in Hamilton.