Two more teens charged with assault after incident at Manitoulin Secondary School

Conflict breaks out between several students on school grounds

Provincial police have charged two more people in connection to the altercation that occurred at Manitoulin Secondary School on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an OPP press release, police were called to the school at around 3 p.m. after a conflict broke out between several students on school grounds at dismissal.

The conflict turned into a physical altercation and the school administration stepped in to de-escalate the situation.

Several students received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Manitoulin OPP issued a release on Wednesday stating that a 16-year-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation was charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Additional charges were laid in connection to the incident on Thursday.

Two suspects, 15 and 17, both from Sheguiandah First Nation, were arrested for assault causing bodily harm.

Both accused were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay in October.

The youth involved in this incident cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Rainbow District School Board issued a release on Wednesday stating that services are available for students and staff affected by this incident.

The Mnidoo Mnising Crisis Response Team was on hand Wednesday joined by members of the school board’s Mental Health Team, school board administrators, and local First Nations representatives.

“Our focus is on assisting with the investigation, supporting our staff and students, and working with our community partners to move forward with a focus on safety and continued collaboration,” said Director of Education Bruce Bourget.