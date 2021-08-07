Two charged in Little Current home invasion; victim attacked and injured

Accused also allegedly took $1,200 in cash and a pickup truck

Two people were arrested and another had to be treated for “significant injuries” following an alleged home invasion in Little Current early Monday Manitoulin OPP said in a release.

Officers responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. to a reported assault at a residence on Highway 540, according to the police service. They determined the victim was home alone when someone entered the residence and assaulted them before stealing $1,200 in cash and driving away in the victim’s pickup truck.

Police located the truck shortly after 9 a.m. and made a traffic stop at the intersection of Hardbargain Road and Boozeneck Road in Little Current before arresting two people.

Bryant Jimmy, 41, of Assiginack Township, was charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, utter threats — cause death or bodily harm, theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle, robbery with violence, and possession of property obtained by crime.

He appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on Tuesday and was remanded into custody.

The passenger, Marissa Case, 29, of Little Current, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on Sept. 15.

