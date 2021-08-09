Twelve new cases of COVID-19 in Sudbury area
Eleven of the cases are on Manitoulin Island; health unit is now monitoring 19 active cases in the region
Sudbury’s health unit reported a sharp rise in COVID-case on Monday, with 12 new cases in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.
One of the cases is located in Greater Sudbury, and 11 are in the Manitoulin district.
At least nine of the active cases in the Manitoulin district are among band members who live on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.
The First Nation declared a COVID-19 outbreak last week. Wiikwemkoong is working with Indigenous Services Canada to manage the outbreak.
According to the health unit’s website, six new cases were close contacts of a confirmed case, two have no known epidemiological link, and four are still under investigation.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts is now monitoring 19 active cases in the region, including four in Greater Sudbury and 15 in the Manitoulin district.
The health unit also reported eight new cases that are confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern. There have been 1,009 confirmed or presumed variants cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Public Health has recorded a total of 2,205 cases and 31 COVID-related deaths in the region. It has also performed 271,456 COVID-19 tests as of Aug. 9.
In partnership with First Nations and primary care partners, the health unit had administered 237,944 first and second doses of the vaccine.
A total of 130,535 people have received their first dose and 107,409 are fully vaccinated.
Out of 267,430 doses received, 257 or roughly 0.11 per cent, have been wasted.
Overall, Ontario reported 325 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, but no new deaths from the virus.
The numbers are based on more than 15,800 tests.
Ninety cases were in Toronto, 47 in Peel Region, and 29 in York Region.
There were 113 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 70 people on ventilators.
The province administered 29,949 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the last update for a total of 19.9 million shots.
Public Health Ontario says that from the end of June to the end of last month, unvaccinated people were eight times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.
– with files from Canadian Press
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
