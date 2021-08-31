This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Trudeau targets O'Toole during Sudbury visit 'On every issue, we have been there for Canadians,' he tells supporters Photo by Gino Donato/For The Sudbury Star

Article content Federal Liberal leader Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to the Nickel City Tuesday as part of his cross-Canada election campaign.

Article content With Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre and Sudbury Liberal candidate Viviane Lapointe by his side, Trudeau touched on the party plan to save French-language education and to support the Francophone community. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Trudeau targets O'Toole during Sudbury visit Back to video Trudeau’s appearance in Sudbury took place outside the University of Sudbury. He was flanked by supporters — including former mayoral candidate Patricia Mills — as he fluctuated between French and English to pay tribute to the sacrifices made across the country during COVID-19; to comment on the sad losses experienced at Laurentian University and its federated institutions; and to promise higher wages for early childhood educators, as well as affordable child care. He said these initiatives, which are under threat by the Conservatives, will benefit businesses, as well as families, as it will allow women to more fully participate in a more inclusive economy. Trudeau took aim more than once at his primary competitor, Erin O’Toole, leader of the federal Conservative party. Several times he drew comparisons between the Liberal and Conservative platforms, and he uttered “shame on him” on a few occasions on Tuesday. By comparison, Trudeau did not mention Jagmeet Singh, leader of the federal New Democrats, once. During Tuesday’s speech, Trudeau claimed Conservatives support privatized health care and a two-tier system that benefits and prioritizes the health of wealthier Canadians. Photo by Gino Donato/For The Sudbury Star Finally, Trudeau said O’Toole is ignoring the climate crisis and if elected, the Conservatives will implement regressive policies that push Canada back to the era of Stephen Harper.

Article content “This is a choice about how we move forward as a country,” Trudeau said. “On every issue, we have been there for Canadians; we are there to support you and to build that better future because we know the future is built through you. The strength of our economy comes from you. … This is why we’re going to choose forward for everyone.” Melanie Joly, the federal minister of economic development and official languages, joined Trudeau. She focused her brief remarks on education and said the financial mess in which LU finds itself “is completely unacceptable. It is a Conservative mess that won’t be fixed by Erin O’Toole,” she said, perhaps referring to the provincial government of Doug Ford. Comparatively, Joly said the Liberals want to fix the problems facing the university. “Students lost classes and people lost jobs, and we need to fix it,” she told supporters. A group of protestors assembled nearby on Tuesday. While their cries were largely inaudible from the podium, Trudeau acknowledged them and said they were anti-vaxxers who were “wrong about how we get through this pandemic. More than just being wrong — everyone is entitled to their opinion — they’re putting at risk their own kids and our kids, as well. That’s why we’ve been unequivocal. … Those people are putting us all at risk.” Trudeau said the Liberals would work with provinces to implement a vaccine passport. He also said O’Toole shoulders the blame for misinformation and the rise of the anti-vaccine movement.

Article content “Canadians made incredible sacrifices over the past year-and-a-half, and Erin O’Toole is siding with them (pointing to the protestors), instead of with Canadians who did their part and stepped up? He’s talking about personal choice, but what about my choice to keep my kids safe?” Trudeau asked. “I am not going to back down — no matter how many of them show up to try to shout us down — from what I know to be true; what science tells us; what Canadians have told me, which is people are willing to do their part to get through this pandemic … Shame on you, Erin O’Toole. You need to condemn those people; you need to correct them.” The NDP said Tuesday Liberal inaction has disappointed and “devastated” northerners. “Over the last six years, Justin Trudeau did nothing to save Laurentian University from devastating cuts, and now he’s rolling out more empty promises,” the New Democrats said via press release. “The damage has been done. Liberal inaction and indifference has already lost our community hundreds of well-paying jobs. The only offer the Liberals bring is empty promises and damage control. For people in the north, it is too little, too late.” Sudbury NDP candidate Nadia Verrelli, who taught political science at LU, said Trudeau had an opportunity to intervene, but he did nothing. “Unless Mr. Trudeau is coming here to apologize for the months of inaction from his government and his MPs while the university was under attack, then I’m not sure what else he thinks he can say here,” Verrelli said Tuesday. “As prime minister, Trudeau had the power to make a difference months ago before Laurentian University went to the CCAA, but he did not. They could have stepped up and helped protect Francophone and Indigenous programs, research grants and Laurentian’s green space, but instead they called an election.”

Article content During a campaign stop in Sudbury last week, Singh reiterated his commitment to resurrect the university and its programs. Students in Northern Ontario depend on the programs delivered at LU, Singh said. “We have learned a lot about Justin Trudeau and the Liberals in six years,” Verrilli continued. “They say the right thing, but have no intention of doing it. The NDP will keep fighting to guarantee the quality of post-secondary education in French in Northern Ontario.” Lapointe took time to thank Sudburians and to make a pitch for the Liberal party. She said she has enjoyed the campaign so far, especially meeting and hearing from residents. “(Current Sudbury MP) Paul Lefebvre told me representing Sudbury is the honour of a lifetime and after meeting so many Sudburians on their doorsteps, I know exactly what he means,” she said. mkkeown@postmedia.com

