Tour Laurentian's green space in August

The Laurentian University green space has long been a space where Sudburians hike, swim, ski, learn and connect to nature and family. The Laurentian University insolvency could put all this at risk and the land sold.

Residents, city councillors, MPs and MPPs are invited on a Walking Exploration of the LU Greenspace, Thursday, Aug. 5, 10:15 a.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 18, 4:15 p.m.

Meet on the front steps of the Ben Avery Gym (physical education building) at Laurentian.

Participants are encouraged to arrive by transit (route #3) or bike (Ramsey Lake Road multi-use trail). Paid parking is available on site.

Join biologist Peter Beckett, naturalist Franco Mariotti, local historian Paul Haynes, and trail enthusiasts Sheilah Arena and Sharon Roy on an exploration of the LU greenspace.

Walk along the trails, stop at scenic lookouts, and hear stories about the history of the trails, community connections, and regreening efforts. Learn about the ecosystem and the importance of the LU green space to the watershed and the health of our lakes.

Expect a moderately easy hike at a leisurely pace. Wear sturdy footwear and bring water, your face mask, and any bug protection you may need. The hike will be 60 to 90 minutes. Current COVID guidelines will be followed. Connect on the Facebook event page, bit.ly/3lcEbyk.

