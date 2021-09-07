Tip leads to impaired arrest
Manitoulin OPP credited “a tip from a concerned citizen” after arresting an alleged impaired driver in Baldwin Township near Espanola on Sunday.
Officers from the local detachment responded to the tip around 8:41 p.m., according to a press release, and they located the vehicle and spoke with the driver, 24-year-old Paul Phelan of Elliot Lake.
Police administered a roadside test before arresting Phelan and transporting him to the detachment in Espanola, where he was charged with operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, and drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor.
He was handed an immediate 90-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Nov. 15.
