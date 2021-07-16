Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Greater Sudbury on Friday

There are now four active cases in the health unit’s service area

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury on Friday.

All three cases were close contacts of a confirmed case, and the individuals are self-isolating.

All three cases were close contacts of a confirmed case, and the individuals are self-isolating.

Public Health has reported 2,175 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,022 in Greater Sudbury, 113 in the Sudbury district, and 40 in the Manitoulin district.

There have been 31 COVD-related deaths in the region.

As of two days July 14, the health unit has performed 265,510 COVID-19 tests. Six variants of concern have been identified in the health unit’s service area, and 979 cases have screened positive for variants of concern.

Public health, First Nations and Indigenous communities, and primary care partners have administered 218,314 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, 127,777 people have received their first dose and 90,537 people have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 224,032 doses have been received and 245 doses have been wasted, which equals to roughly 0.11 per cent.

No outbreaks or potential exposure risks were reported on Friday.

Ontario, meanwhile, reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 34 new cases in Grey Bruce Region, 25 in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Toronto and 12 in Peel Region.

Friday’s data is based on 28,100 tests.

The Ministry of Health says 158 people are in intensive care due to the novel coronavirus with 112 people on a ventilator.