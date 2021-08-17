Three new cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury area on Tuesday

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Two of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury and one is located in the Manitoulin district.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three new cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury area on Tuesday Back to video

The health unit is now monitoring 22 active cases in its service area, including 14 in Greater Sudbury, two in Sudbury east, and six in the Manitoulin district.

Public Health has reported a total of 2,227 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 31 COVID-related deaths.

The health unit has identified two new cases in the region that have a mutation profile consistent with a COVID-19 variant of concern.

There have been 1,031 confirmed or presumed variant cases reported in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.

The health unit has performed 276,391 COVID-19 tests as of Aug. 17.

Public Health, First Nations, and primary care partners have administered 240,735 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 131,330 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 109,405 are fully vaccinated.

No new outbreaks or potential high-risk exposures were identified on Tuesday.

At the same time, Ontario reported 348 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths from the virus, though six of the deaths occurred more than two months earlier.

The province said it’s reporting the six deaths for the first time on Tuesday following data cleaning work.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 203 of the new infections are in people who are not vaccinated and 49 infections in those who are partially vaccinated.

There are 127 people in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 78 of those patients are on ventilators.

Eighty-one per cent Ontarians aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 73 per cent have received both shots.

The head of the Ontario Hospital Association said the Delta virus variant is sending more patients into intensive care, with 10 adults admitted on Monday.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar