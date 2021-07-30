Three charged with attempt murder after incident on Laurentian property

Greater Sudbury Police arrested three people on attempted murder charges after a man was found unconscious in a wooded area on Laurentian University property early Thursday morning, the police service said in a press release.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Officers responded to an assault complaint at 1 a.m. and found the unconscious 27-year-old man, who was taken to hospital in serious condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three charged with attempt murder after incident on Laurentian property Back to video

Later in the day, detectives from the GSPS Criminal Investigation Division’s major crime section arrested and charged three people in relation to the incident.

Elijah Keeper, 24, Kieffer Quill, 29, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act were each charged with attempt murder.

The 24-year-old and 17-year-old are also facing charges of breach of probation and fail to comply with an undertaking (three counts).

Police said the involved parties are evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation in Northwestern Ontario.

The incident was isolated and targeted and the involved individuals were known to each other, according to GSPS, so there is no threat to the general public.

Police said no further details can be provided as a publication ban has been issued in relation to the incident.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar