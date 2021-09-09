Three charged in Flour Mill assault, stabbing

Three people have been charged in relation to an attack on a couple in the Flour Mill.

Greater Sudbury Police said members responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to an assault in the Murray Street area.

“Information provided was that individuals could be heard fighting and that someone had been stabbed,” the police service said in a release.

Officers located a 43-year-old woman who had sustained apparent stab wounds and a 43-year-old man who was injured from being punched and kicked.

Both individuals were transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Through the investigation it was determined that the two individuals had been in an altercation with three other people who had fled the area prior to police arrival,” according to the release.

A search of the area was carried out by members of the emergency response and canine units.

Although the individuals involved were not located during the canine track, officers did locate items belonging to the involved parties that they had discarded as they fled the scene.

Just after 10:40 p.m., officers located the three individuals in the area of Bond Street and Percy Street.

Arrested were Dashner Ransom, 19; Chelsea Belanger, 21; and Alias Durocher, 21.

Each has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All three were held in police custody overnight in order to attend bail court today (Thursday) to answer to the charges.

“This is a targeted an isolated incident as the involved individuals are known to each other,” police said.

