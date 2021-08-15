Third-generation 'blueberry whisperer' visits Sudbury

Seven-year old Oliver Shorthouse of Gatineau, Que., recently visited the same patches of lowbush blueberry above Bethel Lake studied by his grandfather, retired Laurentian University biology professor Joe Shorthouse, since the fall of 1975, and his father, David Shorthouse, since in 1988.

Joe Shorthouse and his graduate students used plants from this same smelter-damaged plot to study the biology of blueberry shrubs and the distribution of heavy metals in plant tissues.

Shrubs near the tops of the hills, along with white birch, are stunted because of acidic and metal laden soils. Research revealed that levels of copper and nickel in the berries were low compared to the roots, stems and leaves.

The patches were used by several graduate students in the 1980s and 90s to study how tiny wasps turned the shoots of lowbush blueberry into kidney-bean sized galls. In 1988, David – then a high school student at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School – studied pollination of blueberry flowers at this exact same spot.

David was an award winner at the Sudbury Regional Science Fair and was chosen to participate in the Canada Wide Science Fair in St. John’s, NL, where he won a $1,000 scholarship for his project

The sparce vegetation on the hilltops above Bethel Lake has changed little since Joe began his studies in 1975. Had the site received limestone and fertilizer, as have most other hills around Sudbury, they likely would now be covered by a lush forest.

However, the site remains useful in order to compare the amount of vegetation at ameliorated sites with those of smelter-damaged sites.

Today, in some parts of Sudbury, blueberry shrubs are growing less vigorously because of less acidity in the soils as a result of almost non-existent smelter emissions.

