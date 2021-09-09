Symington supports Dine and Discover plan

The hospitality and tourism business has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Sudbury and especially with small business, according to Sudbury’s Conservative candidate.

However, he said the Conservatives have a plan to help.

“Sudbury’s hospitality and tourism industry has suffered disastrous results; locally, we have seen businesses reducing staff and hours of operations to stay afloat,” Ian Symington said in a release. “But this new (Dine and Discover) initiative, with a Conservative government, will provide much-needed relief and (an) increase in jobs.”

Symington explained how the Canada Recovery Plan’s Dine and Discover program would work, once it is safe to implement:

– It would provide a 50 per cent rebate for food and non-alcoholic drinks purchased for dine-in from Monday to Wednesday for one month, pumping nearly $1 billion into these sectors.

– It would launch the Explore and Support Canada initiative with a 15 per cent tax credit for vacation expenses of up to $1,000 per person to encourage Canadians to vacation in Canada in 2022, helping the tourism sector get back on its feet.

– It would eliminate the escalator tax on alcohol.

“We will help Canadians deal with the rising cost of living, while supporting those who work in our hospitality sector,” Symington said.

The “hand-up” for the hospitality and tourism sector will help bring back the one million jobs that have been lost through the COVID-19 pandemic, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said.

