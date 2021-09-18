Symington says Conservatives will make life more affordable in Sudbury

A report by Statistics Canada this week that the country’s inflation rate stood at 4.1 per cent, the highest in 18 years, showing “how unaffordable our lives are becoming here in Sudbury,” said federal Conservative candidate Ian Symington.

He said that trend will change if the Tories are elected on Sept. 20.

“This reckless attitude by the Liberals and their leader, Justin Trudeau, shows an absolute disregard for the skyrocketing costs of living and the effect it is having on our families and citizens,” Symington said in a release. “Hard-working Sudburians are seeing their income eroded by the effects of inflation making everyday living that much more unaffordable.”

Symington touted Conservative leader Erin O’Toole’s recovery plan, which he said “details the proposals to address the affordability crisis, including measures to lower the prices of food and banking fees, while taking action to stabilize the housing market. The Liberals and NDP have proven you can expect more of the same.”

“Caring about the people in this riding is my No. 1 priority,” Symington said.