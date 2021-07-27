Swimming advisories lifted on Manitoulin Island

Article content

Public Health Sudbury and Districts has lifted three swimming advisories at beaches on Manitoulin Island.

Signs have been removed at Gore Bay Beach, Maple Ridge Sandy Beach, and Monument Road Beach as of Tuesday.

“The most recent water samples taken at the beaches by Public Health Sudbury & Districts are within acceptable bacteriological water quality standards for bathing beaches,” said a press release.

“As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use at these beaches.”

The health unit takes routine water samples regularly during the summer from 32 local beaches.

For information about beach water quality, www.phsd.ca.