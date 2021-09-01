Sweden-Finland trip in cards for Sudbury jackpot winner

Jack Tikkanen of Sudbury may take his family to Finland and Sweden after winning August’s HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North.

Tikkanen won $549,045, the Health Sciences North Foundation, the NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association announced Wednesday.

“I only just heard about the HSN 50/50 draw this past month, so I made sure to buy some tickets,” Tikkanen said in a release. “Seeing what the Foundations at HSN do was great motivation to try my luck. I never expected to be the winner – I was just happy to support.

“I’ll likely put some of the winnings away and support some family and friends, but I’m also thinking about family over in Finland and Sweden. I’m excited at the prospect of taking a trip to visit someday hopefully soon.”

The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North has proven to be a successful fundraiser for the Health Sciences North Foundation, the NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation and the HSN Volunteer Association, and is popular among Sudburians.

“The end of August signals the end of summer, but we’re excited to give out one more sizzling jackpot before we start thinking about fall,” said Anthony Keating, president and chief development officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “It was great to hear the excitement in Jack’s voice when we shared the good news.

“The foundations share in that excitement, too. It means that we can continue to support more priority equipment needs at HSN in the near future.”

September’s HSN 50/50 draw is now live at www.hsn5050.ca. Early ticket purchasers will be entered to win $5,000 cash in the VIP Early Bird Draw if they purchase before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, and every other early bird draw this month.