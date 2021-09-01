Sweden-Finland trip in cards for Sudbury jackpot winner
Jack Tikkanen wins more than $500,000
Article content
Jack Tikkanen of Sudbury may take his family to Finland and Sweden after winning August’s HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North.
Advertisement
Article content
Tikkanen won $549,045, the Health Sciences North Foundation, the NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association announced Wednesday.
Sweden-Finland trip in cards for Sudbury jackpot winner Back to video
“I only just heard about the HSN 50/50 draw this past month, so I made sure to buy some tickets,” Tikkanen said in a release. “Seeing what the Foundations at HSN do was great motivation to try my luck. I never expected to be the winner – I was just happy to support.
“I’ll likely put some of the winnings away and support some family and friends, but I’m also thinking about family over in Finland and Sweden. I’m excited at the prospect of taking a trip to visit someday hopefully soon.”
The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North has proven to be a successful fundraiser for the Health Sciences North Foundation, the NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation and the HSN Volunteer Association, and is popular among Sudburians.
“The end of August signals the end of summer, but we’re excited to give out one more sizzling jackpot before we start thinking about fall,” said Anthony Keating, president and chief development officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “It was great to hear the excitement in Jack’s voice when we shared the good news.
“The foundations share in that excitement, too. It means that we can continue to support more priority equipment needs at HSN in the near future.”
September’s HSN 50/50 draw is now live at www.hsn5050.ca. Early ticket purchasers will be entered to win $5,000 cash in the VIP Early Bird Draw if they purchase before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, and every other early bird draw this month.
Advertisement
Article content
Any tickets purchased before 8 a.m. the day of the early bird draws will be included in that day’s draw. For example, to be included in the Sept. 16 draw, you must have purchased your ticket before Sept. 16 at 8 a.m.
Also, the ticket promotion for last month is back for September. “We’re offering more chances to win this month by adding an extra ticket for every dollar spent,” organizers said. “That means if you make a $75 purchase, you will get an extra 75 tickets.”
The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month, half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one winner.
“Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care,” organizers said.
Ontario residents older than 18 can purchase tickets. Tickets for the September draw are available to now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca.
September 50/50 and Early Bird Prize Summary
Sept. 2, 8 a.m. – Last chance to be included in every early bird draw.
Sept. 2 – $5,000 cash VIP Early Bird Draw.
Sept. 7 – $1,000 cash.
Sept. 9 – $1,000 cash.
Sept. 14 – $1,000 cash.
Sept. 16 – $1,000 cash.
Sept. 21 – $1,000 cash.
Sept. 23 – $1,000 cash.
Sept. 28 – $1,000 cash.
Sept. 30 – $1,000 cash.
Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. – Deadline to buy tickets for the September draw.
Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. – Grand Prize Jackpot winner announced.
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca
Twitter: @SudburyStar