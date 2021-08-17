UPDATE: Suspicious package in Sturgeon Falls proves to be benign

Concerns that a package found in a vehicle might contain an explosive device were deemed to be unfounded.

The explosives disposal unit of the OPP checked the vehicle on John Street in Sturgeon Falls and determined there was no danger to public safety.

The area has been reopened and a return to the area has been permitted.

The Nipissing West OPP said it wished to thank members from the North Bay Provincial Communication Centre, along with the West Nipissing Fire Department and Anishinabek Police Service, for their prompt response to ensure the safety of the public.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have evacuated a section of Sturgeon Falls after a possible explosive device was found in a vehicle.

Nipissing West OPP said a suspicious package was located shortly after 10:30 a.m. today (Tuesday) on John Street.

“The Nipissing West Fire Department, along with OPP, have evacuated residences within one block of the area as a precaution,” the OPP said in a release.

“The OPP explosives disposal unit is currently en route to assist with the investigation.”

The OPP is asking all residents to avoid the area.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

