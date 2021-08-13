This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content So far this year, from January to July, Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services has responded to 492 suspected opioid-related incidents.

Article content This is a significant increase compared to the 324 suspected opioid incidents the paramedics responded to in the same period last year – an increase of 51 per cent. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Suspected opioid incidents way up in Sudbury, numbers show Back to video The new figures also revealed that from January to July, there were 310 visits to the emergency department at Health Sciences North for suspected accidental overdoses. For the same period last year, there were 302 visits to the HSN emergency department. These are not numbers that Dr. Tara Leary was looking forward to, but she understands why the numbers are there. She is hoping the public and political leaders can be more empathetic and understanding of the opioid problem. Dr. Leary is a lead physician at the Rapid Access Addiction Medicine (RAAM) Clinic Health Sciences North operates. The clinic is “designed to meet the rising rates of opioid use disorder, accidental overdoses, hospitalizations and ER visits in northeastern Ontario.” Leary said since the RAAM clinic began operating in Sudbury almost six years ago, it has responded well to what has become a national crisis in the country. “Despite the additional difficulties with COVID, it has been a really exciting time to be part of addiction services at the hospital and to see it grow from the RAAM comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient care,” said Leary. She said there are no easy solutions. “So, are we hopeful? Yes,” Leary said. “Is there a light at the end of the tunnel? No. It’s far more complicated than that. Are we continuing to evolve to address the needs? We certainly are doing our best to do that, yes.”

Article content Leary said the RAAM team is determined and motivated. “Unfortunately in the North, we do have the dubious distinction of having, in 2020, the worst overdose death provincially. And so that really does motivate us to address that, and really as the supply becomes more toxic, we become more aggressive in our treatment,” she said. Part of the problem, she said is the more toxic level of illicit substances being sold on the streets. She said this includes concoctions that contain heroin, crystal meth and fentanyl. Leary said clinic staff is dealing both with more addicts and more toxic new substances. Leary is hoping a change will eventually come through more funding for street-level treatment programs, mental health supports for addicts and affordable housing. She said this could be far cheaper than the current costs, such as acute care beds in hospitals, legal and justice systems costs, and putting addicts in jail. Leary said it will likely mean a complete change in perceptions and empathy for addicts and their struggles. “There is a lot of stigma around mental illness and addiction as a broad area. Opioid addiction is no exception. I would like to say I see that changing. Our harm reduction committee at the hospital, that meets monthly, we are really working to change the culture among health-care providers,” she said. Leary also said addiction is a chronic illness linked to our genetic makeup. She said many addicts can’t help it when they get hooked on a drug.

Article content “Whether we come from a background of tremendous love and need or whether we don’t, we then end up using substances that have a tremendous impact on our neurological development at the genetic level; have a tremendous impact on our ability to regulate our mood and our motivation and our energy,” said Leary. As for empathy, Leary said normal people would not begrudge a person suffering high blood pressure or diabetes, for example. She said those conditions are also related to one’s genetic disposition. She said people would do well to understand that others don’t just wake up one morning and decide to be a drug addict. “I think we have a general shortage of empathy across the board, quite honestly, and I don’t think it is ever a bad thing to have more empathy for our neighbours, period.” Leary said people try drugs to ease their physical or emotional pain and sometimes get addicted. Then, when people try to step away from drugs, it gets worse. Leary said addicts soon discover that walking away from drugs is a terrible experience. It’s so much easier to take more drugs. “They don’t want to use. They want to stop, but they can’t because of how terrible they feel physically; intractable vomiting, feeling freezing even though it’s 40 degrees, feeling your bones, your muscles, your joints all ache; you have the worst case of the flu you can imagine; not being able to leave the bathroom — if you even have a bathroom — because of profuse diarrhea, splitting headache and emotional swings. Withdrawal is a terrifying experience.” Leary said the numbers tell the story. She has seen the coroner’s reports for Sudbury overdose victims in 2020. Statistics gathered by Public Health Sudbury and Districts showed that 105 people died in its jurisdiction in 2020, nearly double the death rate in 2019. In 2018, that number was 32 deaths. The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government. This story first appeared in Sudbury.com. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

