Summer Company program supports young Sudbury entrepreneurs  

Annie Simon doesn’t mind going the extra mile — quite literally, when it comes to caring for dogs.

Simon runs Nini’s Pawdicure, which offers not only dog grooming, but also dog walking and other services, and is one of eight local businesses run by student entrepreneursthat has received financial support through the provincial 2021 Summer Company program.

“I really love dogs and I just want to take care of them and love them,” said Simon, reached while out for a walk with a few of her furry, four-footed friends. “They mean a lot to me and they deserve some love.”

Nini’s Pawdicure operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with occasional weekend bookings. The business is unique, Simon said, because of her competitive prices and versatility.

“I do dog grooming, so nail maintenance, tick inspections, I do dog walking, I bathe the dogs and I groom them. I feel most people that groom dogs, they don’t include all of that, so I wanted to include everything. Because of COVID, a lot of people have adopted dogs into their families, so I felt like I would get more people like that, too.”

Eight student entrepreneurs from the ages of 15 to 29 have launched local businesses this summer through the Summer Company program this year.

Administered in Greater Sudbury by the Regional Business Centre, Summer Company provides practical training, mentoring and start-up grants of up to $3,000 to successful applicants.

“Congratulations to all the beneficiaries of this year’s Summer Company program,” Mayor Brian Bigger said in a release. “The young entrepreneurs of today are the business leaders of tomorrow, and I am so impressed by the ingenuity and acumen of these students. I urge all Greater Sudbury residents to get out and support local businesses.”