Sudbury's mayor outlines city's challenges in annual speech

Photo by John Lappa/The Sudbury Star

Article content It has been a year of challenge, Mayor Brian Bigger said Wednesday.

During a State of the City address, Bigger laid bare some of the major challenges facing Greater Sudbury. It has been a difficult year, in no small part due to the lingering effects of COVID-19. Now well into a fourth wave, the pandemic has drained our collective resources and strained our mental health. But Bigger urged residents to hold on, and to get vaccinated. "We are fortunate that our community enjoys such a high vaccination rate. Of course, none of us is fully safe, until all of us are safe. We need people that haven't completed their COVID-19 vaccinations to do so as quickly as possible. Let's get from 85 per cent to 90 per cent," Bigger said. "With active cases and emerging variants, we don't really know what is next. Many have been sick and relied on the vital life-saving services of HSN, or are suffering the effects of long COVID." Despite the hardships and challenges wrought by COVID-19, Bigger said Greater Sudbury continues to be an industrial leader, "a hub for mining, mine supply and services, for manufacturing, education, health care, innovation, for youth, and for those who struggle; for the many who have need." Bigger also remarked on the city's growing opioid problem. More than 150 white crosses adorn the lawn in front of the Sudbury Theatre Centre, at the corner of Brady and Paris streets. Each one has been erected to memorialize a loved one, each a victim of opioid overdose. The mayor said the problem continues unabated.

Article content “We have all seen the growing number of crosses on the corner of Paris and Brady. Despite all efforts, opioid deaths doubled over the last year,” he remarked. “Individuals, families, community are being touched by this crisis. The Crosses for Change is currently a memorial at its temporary location. This is not just a tragedy here, but in cities from coast to coast. City council is very focused on this growing problem and its impacts.” Homelessness has also become a problem in Greater Sudbury, especially in the city core. The pandemic certainly has not helped matters. Bigger said council has taken steps to offer comfort and support, but he admitted there is more to do. “Council has taken action in addressing this. In place, we have had winter warming and summer cooling. We have offered shelters and beds. We even have acquired access to rooms in hotels to deal with expanded need,” he said Wednesday. “The offer is always available. A roof and facilities are always a good route to getting needed support and accessing programs.” Bigger also alluded to Laurentian University, which has been in financial crisis since it declared insolvency earlier this year. He said council is concerned about the future of the school, the research being undertaken and its impact on the regional community. “Rest assured we are also concerned about Laurentian, the former federated universities, faculty, the students, parents and the future of post-secondary education in Sudbury,” he said. “It is incredibly important to bring back valuable research and improve the prestige we as a community lost. We deserve the most exciting university experience possible. …

Bigger also commented on the improvements he has noticed recently in the communities that surround the former city and he said he is excited about a few big upcoming projects, including a pedestrian pathway along the Whitson River. "Capreol's water's edge walkway is definitely one of the positive additions. There is the development of the Whitson Creek trail in Chelmsford," he noted. "I actually planted trees along that trail. Both the Delki Dozzi track renewal and lighting improvements, and the Fielding Park trails improvement project in Lively are significant. A therapeutic pool in Azilda and new leisure amenities in Lively are also currently in the works."

Bigger also commented on the regreening activities that have restored the local landscape and turned the Nickel City green. "Thank you to this year's regreening crew for planting over 70,000 trees and shrubs, liming over four hectares, and harvesting and transplanting thousands of forest floor and lichen vegetation mats. Rewarding environmental work, lasting friendships formed, and great memories made," he said. "It is a process we have been carrying forward for decades. It has been a remarkable transition most visibly expressed in the restoration of our landscape. We have become a well-treed city and we will continue to plant trees long into the future." Curiously, Bigger did not mention the Kingsway Entertainment District, even though he commented on Place des Arts and the Junction East project. Council approved the $100-million KED, which would include an events centre and a casino, in 2017, but it has faced ardent opposition and several legal challenges, first with the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal and then with Superior Court. The city is currently before the courts again, after an action was initiated by the Minnow Lake Restoration Group. While he did not mention the KED by name, in his address Bigger hinted at the project and said he expects opposition to fizzle over time. "We look forward to future growth in our entertainment and hospitality sectors. We hear much commentary around some decision-making," he commented. "We experienced similar objections during other investments. For example, now that Maley is built, drivers see the value of its construction."

But nearly contradicting himself, Bigger also noted the city should be promoting in-fill developments, rather than expanding into empty fields. "Council also moved towards reduction of development charges along many corridors. This is stimulus we need," he said, noting applications for building permits have risen. "We should be encouraging in-fill where development is adjacent to existing services." Bigger focused on the positive. He said building trends are promising and the city is finally catching up on road work. "The building activity numbers we saw in 2020 spoke volumes about the resilience of our community, investor confidence in the local market, and our focus on economic vitality and growth," he said. "It's very encouraging to see those strong numbers continuing in 2021." Local roadways are the ire of any driver — there are potholes a-plenty and construction season often equals frustration for those idling in traffic — but Bigger pointed out council has been listening to resident concerns and has acted on them. "In 2020, we placed over 2,400 tonnes of asphalt, which represents about 60,000 potholes. To date, in 2021 the city has placed over 1,350 tonnes of asphalt, which would equate to approximately remedying 34,000 potholes. This is a significant reduction from previous years. We are catching up and getting ahead," he pointed out. "With 3,600 lane km of roadways we are looking at new ways of doing things, like deploying new technologies. Council just this month approved additional funds for the purchase of an enhanced Python 5000 Plus pothole patcher that will not only repair damaged roadways quicker but in a way that is more long-lived. The intent is to postpone costly road resurfacing — economically and efficiently." The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce hosted Bigger's State of the City address. You can read the full document at greatersudbury.ca.

