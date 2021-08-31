Sudbury's labour council stresses better jobs, support this Labour Day

This Labour Day, Canada’s unions are calling for a strong pandemic recovery that centres on workers and their families, and that includes a plan for replacing lost jobs with better ones.

The Sudbury District Labour Council will hold its annual Labour Day celebration on Sept. 6 from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The day will highlight that workers are the recovery.

“This pandemic has laid bare the inequality created by our existing systems,” Jessica Montgomery, president of the Sudbury District Labour Council, said in a release. “With a federal election on the horizon, we have an opportunity to hold our political leaders accountable and demand better jobs and better social programs as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The recovery must be built on good jobs that offer decent wages, benefits and a path to unionization. Recovery planning must also strengthen the public health care system by adding universal pharmacare and disaster-proofing our social safety net with investments in childcare and affordable housing.

“A strong recovery isn’t possible without workers,” Montgomery continued. “Workers kept us all afloat through this incredibly difficult time by keeping us fed, healthy, housed and supported. We must ensure that when the next disaster hits, we are able to weather the storm without leaving anyone behind. Investing in these key priorities will keep us from returning to the status quo.”

The celebration will be a socially distant event beginning with a car parade from MacIsaac Drive to the Steelworkers Hall on Brady Street. In addition to hearing from various dignitaries, there will be live music, a children’s colouring contest, a free lunch and a selection of local food vendors.

To adequately plan for this event, people are asked to please pre-register at sudburylabour.ca/labour_day_2021.

